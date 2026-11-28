The Congress will kick-start its 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election campaign from Saharanpur, which has emerged as the first political flashpoint in its seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi likely to address the party’s first rally there on December 10. Rahul Gandhi (FILE PHOTO)

“We would start with Rahulji, and shall have Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge as well. The election campaign will go full throttle once we begin,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, who attended a key meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

Senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and top leaders of the party met in New Delhi at the residence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss election strategy. Prior to it, Rahul Gandhi addressed another meeting where he asked party leaders to remain prepared to launch an agitation on the delimitation issue.

Senior leaders from Rahul Gandhi’s are expected to visit Saharanpur soon to take stock of the venue and preparations before finalising the exact place and the date for the first campaign rally.

The differences over Saharanpur, represented by state Congress working Imran Masood in the Lok Sabha, emerged after the SP named Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Ashu Malik from Saharanpur. Both were among five candidates in the SP’s first list, which was declared amid the seat-sharing negotiations on November 24.

Saharanpur has seven assembly constituencies, where the BJP currently holds five seats and the SP two, while the Congress has no MLA.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which are in the midst of seat-sharing negotiations, plan to contest all 403 assembly seats in alliance. The seat-sharing meetings are likely to be wrapped up by the second week of December.

During Friday’s meeting at Kharge’s residence, the party’s top leadership sought an update on preparations from Gautam and state working president Imran Masood. The party is in the process of forming an election committee, a campaign committee and the state executive before the first rally.

“The schedule for later campaigns will be finalised soon, and this will be done in consultation with top leadership,” Gautam said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a virtual meeting, also formulated a strategy to oppose the Constitution amendment bill related to delimitation.

The party general secretary instructed state Congress leaders to be prepared to take to the streets against the bill, which the central government is set to introduce during the special session of Parliament beginning on November 30. The party’s state chief Aradhana Mishra and other leaders participated in the virtual meeting.