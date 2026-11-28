New Delhi: The Delhi government has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for people to avail of benefits of its Lakhpati Bitiya scheme, and has also provided a slew of alternative mechanisms to potential beneficiaries who either do not possess an Aadhaar card of face difficulties in biometric verification. Aadhaar authentication mandatory for Lakhpati Bitiya: Delhi govt more

According to a notification issued by the women and child development department on November 18, a copy of which was accessed by HT , beneficiaries must furnish proof of possessing an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to avail of benefits under the scheme.

“Those who do not have an Aadhaar number must apply for enrolment before registering for the scheme. The department will also facilitate Aadhaar enrolment through its district offices for beneficiaries who have not yet enrolled,” it read.

Under the Lakhpati Bitiya scheme, financial assistance—ranging from ₹11,000 at birth to ₹25,000 on admission to a four-year graduation course—is deposited in the girl child’s name at different educational milestones.

Until an Aadhaar number is assigned, beneficiaries can receive benefits by producing their Aadhaar enrolment slip along with alternative documents: a bank or post office passbook with photograph, PAN card, passport, ration card, voter ID, MGNREGA card or driving licence.

For biometric authentication failure, the government listed alternatives of iris scanning, face authentication and Aadhaar-based one-time passwords. “If these options are unsuccessful, benefits can be provided using a physical Aadhaar letter, with its authenticity verified through the QR code printed on it,” the notification read.

The notification came into effect from the date of its publication in the official Gazette.