Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the most influential filmmakers working today, having delivered much-talked-about films like Animal and Kabir Singh. Even as his films get the limelight for their depiction of toxic male protagonists, they become huge box-office successes. The filmmaker, a huge fan of Indian cinema, has now said he believes Indian actors are undervalued in global conversations about cinema. (Also read: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga says there should be shock value in his films as he wants to give something new to the audience) Sandeep Reddy Vanga has spoken out on the films of veteran Indian actors. more

What Vanga said In an interaction with Faridoon Shahryar on his YouTube channel, Vanga noted, “I feel that when you look at the body of work of Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Chiranjeevi, our stars have a body of work that is bigger than Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.”

Mammootty has predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, whereas Kamal Haasan has worked in Tamil cinema as well as other languages. Chiranjeevi has been a star for over three decades in Telugu cinema. Three of them are stars in their respective industries and have massive followings.

During the conversation, Vanga also talked about his love for movie posters and how particular he is about how his film posters should look. He added, “The only thing is that Indian film poster quality is bad. I have a lot of favourite films of these actors, but the poster quality is not good. When I see the body of work, when I see the number of films, when I see the number of different characters, I feel like our guys have done really well.”

Vanga also said he is excited to dive into the Animal sequel after wrapping up Spirit.

About Animal Park Speaking about some of the ideas for the sequel earlier this year after a screening of Animal in Japan, the director had said, “Animal Park will start soon once I finish the current film. There will more animals as Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind it will be a war between the two brothers now, who look alike. So I thought Animal Park will be right title. I will start the shoot mid 2027.” Sandeep is currently busy with the shoot of Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead.

Released in 2023, Animal was a hyper-violent action drama that explored a twisted father-son relationship. Ranbir played Ranvijay Vijay Singh, a man shaped by childhood trauma inflicted by his emotionally distant father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. The film was a huge box office success, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide.