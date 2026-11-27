WHAT’S MORE important in storytelling, character or plot? This week’s recommendations point to the former: there are many entrancing protagonists. A Hollywood fixer shocks and delights; a mock documentarian skewers the film industry. (There are also documentaries about famous figures, from photographers to actors.) Watching these films and TV shows, you see that a thrilling life can provide all the story you need. As John Gardner, a British writer, put it: “Character is the very life of fiction.” Cunk on Cinema

“Avedon” (on Netflix)This excellent documentary examines the life of Richard Avedon (pictured below), an American fashion photographer. Avedon traced his distinctive aesthetic to his time as a photographer’s mate in the merchant navy during the second world war. His job was to take passport pictures for the sailors and crew; as they stood against the plain background and stared down the lens, he found himself “trying to understand who they were”. That white backdrop—and the garish lighting, which allowed him to see wrinkles, scars and the “geography of the face”—became the hallmarks of his portraiture.

“Cunk on Cinema” (on BBC iPlayer and Netflix)Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan, below), the world’s least-informed journalist, has presented documentaries on human civilisation and the history of Britain. Now she’s back and exploring the evolution of cinema. She asks actors, directors and critics about such seminal films as “Batshit Pumpkin”, “Metro Police” and “The Jizz Slinger” (rather than “Battleship Potemkin”, “Metropolis” and “The Jazz Singer”). She observes that “Triumph of the Will”, a Nazi propaganda film, “doesn’t have much of a plot, except the one to take over the world”. She wonders how film-makers trained King Kong and how a shark wrote the theme tune to “Jaws”. In short, this mockumentary series has a splendidly high joke count per minute.

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” (in IMAX cinemas and from December 23rd on Netflix)In “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Quentin Tarantino’s tale of Tinseltown, Brad Pitt (top, left) plays a stunt double. Yet in this sequel, the charming, tough character steps into the spotlight himself. Mr Tarantino wrote the script; David Fincher, another auteur, directed the film. The result is an exhilarating, if at times meandering, yarn. Mr Pitt is laconic and witty as Cliff; scenes of wry dialogue are punctuated with staggering violence. Fans of Mr Tarantino’s brash stories will hope that more misadventures are on the way.

“The Outsider” (on Netflix)Rob Lowe doesn’t remember his life in years, but in the films he has starred in. And there have been many, from “St Elmo’s Fire” and “About Last Night” to “Wayne’s World”. This documentary takes its name from “The Outsiders” (1983), his debut feature film. Mr Lowe looks back on his rapid rise to fame as part of the “Brat Pack”, a group of young Hollywood actors, as well as his drug and alcohol abuse. Mr Lowe’s candid reflections are what make the film.