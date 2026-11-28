The extension of the monsoon session (a special session) has been called from November 30 in the Lok Sabha and December 2 in the Upper House. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the sitting of both Houses would conclude on December 3.

When asked if they are reaching out to the DMK, Venugopal said: “We are approaching everybody. The DMK always stands for the Constitution of India. I think whoever loves the Constitution of India cannot support these types of divisive agendas. So, we will approach all the opposition parties.”

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told the media, “PM Modi and Amit Shah want to set a big trap against the people of India. That is the design of this entire episode. The INDIA alliance and opposition parties will have a meeting tomorrow morning at 11:30 AM. We will make the strategy.”

The delimitation commission, by law, should have a member from the Election Commission of India, nominated by the Chief Election Commissioner. Gogoi flagged the issue and alleged that the government has tried to ensure “first, through manipulation of SIR and voter list to see who can vote and who cannot, now through delimitation where they can vote and where they cannot vote. This is all being done through the Election Commission...They have turned EC into a puppet and done injustice to people. Can we expect them to do justice as far as delimitation is concerned? Can we expect a party which is doing manipulation to be thinking of the welfare of the country? All they want to do is to change the Constitution one day. Congress will continue to fight”.

The Congress’s strategy group met at 10, Janpath, and later announced it would continue to fight. Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi told reporters, “The government is attempting to bring back the Delimitation Bill. Congress’ demand has been clear right from the beginning; we want the current strength in Lok Sabha should be upheld. Second, 33% women’s reservation should be done on the current strength. Third, the proportion of the strength of various states in Lok Sabha should be frozen for the coming 25 years. But on the pretext of women’s reservation, Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah want to do delimitation.”

The beleaguered INDIA bloc has begun preparing for one last fight against the delimitation-related constitutional amendment bill, even as the odds appear increasingly stacked against it. Some opposition parties have asked lawmakers to reach Delhi by Sunday, some are trying to protect MPs from possible poaching while the INDIA bloc is considering making a public appeal to DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday, indicated two senior opposition leaders.

Opposition to reach out to Stalin CPI(M) chief MA Baby told HT, “We have asked our state leaders to talk to Stalin. They will talk to him to prevent the politicisation of the Thiruparankundram issue and try to persuade him not to support the delimitation bill.” Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien, however, refuted reports that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has spoken to Stalin but indicated that there is a possibility of the INDIA bloc making a public appeal to the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan urged the DMK not to support the delimitation bill, saying the party was one of the main reasons the bill was defeated earlier and should not fail the people this time, given its long political legacy.

The parliament numbers game In April, this year, the INDIA bloc mustered 230 votes (as against the minimum requirement of 181 votes) to defeat the 131st Constitution amendment bill. Now, the bloc stares at the possibility of depletion of at least 57 lawmakers in the Lok Sabha.

22 DMK and 20 rebel TMC MPs are set to support the bill. Six of the nine MPs of Sena (UBT) had joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 22 and Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction has indicated its support for the upcoming delimitation bill. Trinamool Congress might suffer another setback as its senior MP, Kalyan Banerjee is facing suspension from the House for the remainder of the monsoon session. The party’s Lok Sabha floor leader Abhishek Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on revoking Kalyan’s suspension.

In the strategy meeting, some leaders reported that not all DMK or NCP-SP MPs are in favour of the Delimitation and some of them might vote against the bill.

The sense of urgency has gripped the Opposition bloc. O’Brien said that all parties will issue three-line whips—making it mandatory for the MPs to vote against the bill. “Some parties have also asked their MPs to reach Delhi by Sunday,” he said. Another Opposition floor leader said that some MPs are being “protected” from possible poaching.

‘This is no way to deal with Opposition leaders’ O’Brien added that parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju called some Opposition leaders to inform that the government is bringing the delimitation-related bills. “I told him that we have already heard about it on X and that this is no way to deal with Opposition leaders.”

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav told the media, “There is a difference between what is said and what is done. We will comment when it is implemented. The BJP has been in power in several places for years, but nothing has happened so far. It could be that these statements are being made keeping the elections in mind. You all are aware of our longstanding stand on women’s reservation. It would have been better if all parties had sat together and held discussions and consultations. Everyone knows our stand on the issue.”

Opposition leaders on Friday mounted a sharp pushback against the planned constitutional amendment bill to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies, with Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh accusing the Modi government of trying to “manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha and pledging all-out resistance.

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In two posts before the party’s parliamentary strategy group meets later today to discuss the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, Ramesh accused the government of issuing misleading statements linking implementation of the women’s reservation law already passed in 2023 to its plans to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha.

“The Special Session is thus NOT for women’s reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years. The Special Session is for Delimitation. And who will be in charge of deciding the geography of constituencies? It will be a thoroughly compromised and brutally exposed CEC, Gyanesh Kumar, who has made a complete mockery of preparation of electoral rolls and destroyed the integrity of the electoral process,” the Congress leader said.