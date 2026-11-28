New Delhi: The Delhi and Bihar governments on Friday signed a transport agreement to expand interstate bus services across 18 routes, aiming to provide year-round connectivity and make travel easier for nearly 2 million people from Bihar and Purvanchal living in the national capital. Gupta said the initiative would benefit workers, labourers and students who frequently travel between the two states (Photo for representation) more

The agreement was signed in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and Bihar Transport Minister Damodar Rawat were also present.

Under the agreement, Delhi has issued 216 permits to Bihar for operating buses on 18 routes connecting the national capital with Bihar. A quota of 12 permits each has been allocated to Delhi and Bihar for every route.

The services will connect Delhi with 13 cities and regions in Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Purnia and Kishanganj. Some cities, including Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur, will have more than one route connecting them to Delhi.

Gupta said the initiative would benefit workers, labourers and students who frequently travel between the two states. She said the agreement reflected growing cooperation between Delhi and Bihar and would ensure better transport facilities for passengers.

Singh said the services would provide relief to people who face difficulties travelling home during festivals such as Chhath, Diwali and Dussehra. He added that the number of buses would be increased according to passenger demand.

The move follows increased demand for interstate travel. During Diwali and Chhath this year, 155 buses operated on routes connecting Bihar with Delhi and other states. Bihar State Road Transport Corporation has procured 149 buses, including 75 non-AC and 74 AC buses, and plans to operate another 150 through the public-private partnership model.