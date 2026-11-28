Delhi University (DU) has introduced two new scholarships, proposals for which were approved by the university’s Academic Council at its 1028th meeting held on Friday. The council also gave approval to several syllabus frameworks (HT) more

The Professor PS Grover Meritorious Scholarship, worth ₹50,000, will be awarded to regular students enrolled in the Master of Computer Applications and Master of Science (Computer Science) programmes.

The Professor GC Maheshwari Annual Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to one male and one female student pursuing the Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) programme. Each recipient will receive ₹51,000 annually for the first 11 years, from 2026 to 2036. The amount will subsequently be doubled to ₹1.02 lakh per student per year for the next 10 years, from 2037 to 2046.

Additionally, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, who presided over the meeting, directed all principals to ensure that regular appointments against all vacant posts are completed by March 31, 2027. Singh directed colleges to introduce Research Excellence Awards to further push for research-based learning in alignment with the National Education Policy.

The council also gave approval to several syllabus frameworks, including Masters courses according to the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework 2024.

Professor Maya John, a member of the council, submitted a dissent note raising concerns over several issues. Referring to changes in the MA History papers, John said the Standing Committee on Academic Affairs’ directives to department heads to revise the syllabus undermines the academic autonomy of individual departments.