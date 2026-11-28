The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri in another case after a packaged drinking water sample collected from its West Bengal plant failed laboratory testing, according to news agency PTI. A new Bisleri sample in West Bengal was flagged as "unsafe" by the FSSAI. (REUTERS) more

This came after the food safety regulator ordered tougher surveillance of packaged water after announcing earlier this week that a sample of India's biggest bottled water brand from Goa was found to be "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Also Read | FSSAI sanctions prosecution against Bisleri International, flags ‘unsafe packaged drinking water’

A source told PTI that a fresh sample in West Bengal had tested positive for coliform bacteria, which can enter water systems through sewage leaks or damaged pipes, among other pathways. The West Bengal sample was taken from a plant in Jalpaiguri's Telipara village.

The presence of coliform bacteria was confirmed by primary and referral laboratories, after which the FSSAI prohibited the sale of only one specific batch on August 12, 2026, as per the report. Now, the FSSAI has granted "sanction for prosecution" against Bisleri International for violating food safety rules.

Second case against Bisleri On Sunday, the FSSAI said a Bisleri sample from Goa was "found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006" as it announced a stringent check on packaged water samples across the country, including Bisleri, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

Following an appeal from Bisleri, the sample was forwarded to a referral food laboratory, which also classified it as "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to the regulator.

On Monday, Bisleri said that its packaged drinking water is “safe for consumption” and that “ensuring water safety remains a priority” for the company. " We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process," it said.

The company said a sample collected from the facility last year contained 12 micrograms of bromate per litre, against the permitted limit of 10 micrograms per litre. However, it claimed that further independent tests arranged by the company found the chemical within the prescribed limit.

Also Read | Bisleri says packaged drinking water ‘safe’ after FSSAI orders prosecution over ‘unsafe’ samples

Bisleri competes with PepsiCo's Aquafina and Coca-Cola's Kinley in India's packaged drinking water market, valued at $3.6 billion in 2025, according to Persistence Market Research.

This issue comes as the FSSAI stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators as well as e-commerce companies this year.

FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani earlier said the agency is collecting packaged drinking water samples nationwide, with lab testing for quality expected to be completed within one to two months. He emphasised that enforcement actions aim to ensure compliance, not to create panic.

(with inputs from Reuters, PTI)