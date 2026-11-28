Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.
Maharashtra warns schools of action for barring ST students from exams over pending scholarship dues
The government said the students cannot be penalised for delays in the disbursement of funds by the state.
The Maharashtra government has warned schools and educational institutions of administrative action if they prevent Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from appearing for examinations or withhold their academic documents over pending scholarship and fee reimbursement dues.
The state government has said that institutional heads will be held accountable for such violations, and that students cannot be penalised for delays in the disbursement of funds by the state.
A circular to this effect was issued by the state school education department on Friday. It prohibited institutions from denying eligible ST students access to entrance examinations, state board examinations or any other academic examination on the grounds that their scholarship or fee reimbursement claims are pending.
The directives were issued in the wake of complaints that educational institutions have been demanding fees from students despite their eligibility for government reimbursement. In some cases, students have been barred from examinations or had their academic documents withheld because of non-payment.
The state government provides scholarships to students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community to help them pursue higher education. However, students have complained that delays in the release of scholarship funds have led to harassment by various means.
Against this backdrop, the circular explicitly states that institutions cannot create hurdles in the submission of examination forms, issuance of hall tickets or participation in any other academic process.
"The schools have been prohibited from withholding Leaving Certificates, mark sheets, bonafide certificates, result sheets or any other academic documents because scholarship or fee reimbursement payments have not been received," the circular said.
Further, institutions have been directed not to demand advance payment of fees eligible for reimbursement under the relevant government schemes or deprive students of educational facilities on that account.
The circular makes institutional heads directly accountable for violations. "If an institution is found preventing students from appearing for examinations, withholding their academic documents or taking any other action that causes academic loss, its head will be held responsible and appropriate administrative action will be initiated under the applicable acts, rules and government resolutions," the circular noted.
The directive will apply to all educational institutions under the school education department, including government-run schools, institutions managed by local self-government bodies, aided schools and recognised self-financed institutions.
All education officers, divisional deputy directors and other administrative officials have been instructed to bring the circular to the notice of institutions under their jurisdiction and ensure its strict implementation.
The state government has also ensured that students' complaints in this regard are addressed promptly, and has introduced a time-bound grievance redressal mechanism. At the institutional level, the headmaster or principal will have to resolve complaints within three working days. At the taluka and district levels, the education officer (primary/secondary) will have seven working days, while the divisional deputy director of education will have the same timeframe.
At the state level, the Director of Education (Primary or Secondary) will be required to intervene immediately, wherever necessary.