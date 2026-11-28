The Maharashtra government has warned schools and educational institutions of administrative action if they prevent Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from appearing for examinations or withhold their academic documents over pending scholarship and fee reimbursement dues. students have complained that delays in the release of scholarship funds have led to harassment by various means. (Photo for representation) more

The state government has said that institutional heads will be held accountable for such violations, and that students cannot be penalised for delays in the disbursement of funds by the state.

A circular to this effect was issued by the state school education department on Friday. It prohibited institutions from denying eligible ST students access to entrance examinations, state board examinations or any other academic examination on the grounds that their scholarship or fee reimbursement claims are pending.

The directives were issued in the wake of complaints that educational institutions have been demanding fees from students despite their eligibility for government reimbursement. In some cases, students have been barred from examinations or had their academic documents withheld because of non-payment.

The state government provides scholarships to students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community to help them pursue higher education. However, students have complained that delays in the release of scholarship funds have led to harassment by various means.

Against this backdrop, the circular explicitly states that institutions cannot create hurdles in the submission of examination forms, issuance of hall tickets or participation in any other academic process.

"The schools have been prohibited from withholding Leaving Certificates, mark sheets, bonafide certificates, result sheets or any other academic documents because scholarship or fee reimbursement payments have not been received," the circular said.

Further, institutions have been directed not to demand advance payment of fees eligible for reimbursement under the relevant government schemes or deprive students of educational facilities on that account.

The circular makes institutional heads directly accountable for violations. "If an institution is found preventing students from appearing for examinations, withholding their academic documents or taking any other action that causes academic loss, its head will be held responsible and appropriate administrative action will be initiated under the applicable acts, rules and government resolutions," the circular noted.

The directive will apply to all educational institutions under the school education department, including government-run schools, institutions managed by local self-government bodies, aided schools and recognised self-financed institutions.

All education officers, divisional deputy directors and other administrative officials have been instructed to bring the circular to the notice of institutions under their jurisdiction and ensure its strict implementation.

The state government has also ensured that students' complaints in this regard are addressed promptly, and has introduced a time-bound grievance redressal mechanism. At the institutional level, the headmaster or principal will have to resolve complaints within three working days. At the taluka and district levels, the education officer (primary/secondary) will have seven working days, while the divisional deputy director of education will have the same timeframe.

At the state level, the Director of Education (Primary or Secondary) will be required to intervene immediately, wherever necessary.