Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) parliamentarian PV Midhun Reddy has said their party supports the proposed delimitation legislation because it favours women’s reservation and seeks to protect Andhra Pradesh’s representation, not because it is aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an interview with HT, he said they have criticised the BJP, including the way elections are conducted, and raised concerns about EVMs. Edited excerpts: YSRCP parliamentarian P V Midhun Reddy. (HT Print)

Has the position on YSRCP’s earlier support to delimitation bill changed? No, we voted in favour last time. The reason was the 50% proportionate increase in seats. The Centre assured us of this. This time, they have included it in the bill. In principle, we are okay with it, but we want to raise one more concern: further regional imbalances should not arise.

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