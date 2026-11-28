Pallavi Singhal covers agriculture, food policy and the rural economy from New Delhi. Over the past four years, she has reported extensively on farm policy, food inflation, procurement, agri-markets and rural livelihoods. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked at Moneycontrol and Informist. A journalism post-graduate, she started as a trainee reporter in 2019 with The Indian Express, Chandigarh. Away from the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and crime fiction—preferably mysteries easier to crack than government policy.
Support delimitation bill to protect state’s representation: YSRCP’s Midhun Reddy
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party parliamentarian PV Midhun Reddy has said their party supports the proposed delimitation legislation.
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) parliamentarian PV Midhun Reddy has said their party supports the proposed delimitation legislation because it favours women’s reservation and seeks to protect Andhra Pradesh’s representation, not because it is aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an interview with HT, he said they have criticised the BJP, including the way elections are conducted, and raised concerns about EVMs. Edited excerpts:
Has the position on YSRCP’s earlier support to delimitation bill changed?
No, we voted in favour last time. The reason was the 50% proportionate increase in seats. The Centre assured us of this. This time, they have included it in the bill. In principle, we are okay with it, but we want to raise one more concern: further regional imbalances should not arise.
Also Read | Cabinet okays 50% rise in Lok Sabha seats for all states, freeze on current share till 2051 in delimitation move
YSRCP has been critical of the Centre, particularly over promises made to Andhra Pradesh that remain unfulfilled. By supporting this legislation, are you not emboldening the government?
Deep Dive
There are two things. One is women’s reservation, which we support. Whether the BJP is in power or not, we have always supported the reservation. As long as there is a 50% increase in seats, our state is protected. If the exercise is entirely based on population, we will suffer a loss. We believe the proportionate 50% increase is reasonable for the state.
Does YSRCP’s position on the bill mark a departure from the broader Opposition’s stand?
We are not too concerned with central politics. We are worried about our state and anything that affects its interests.