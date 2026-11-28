A Delhi court is set to pronounce its judgment on Saturday in the case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and 10 others over alleged irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) during his tenure as its chairman between 2016 and 2021. The CBI accused Amanatullah Khan of abusing his position as Waqf Board chairman to make appointments without following prescribed recruitment procedures. more

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue district court will deliver the judgment. Khan and the 10 other accused have been directed to appear in person before the court for the pronouncement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been probing the case since 2016, alleged that Khan abused his official position to appoint people, including relatives and associates, without following the prescribed recruitment procedure.

The agency alleged that Khan orchestrated the appointments as part of a criminal conspiracy and facilitated the recruitment of co-accused Mahboob Alam as the Waqf Board’s chief executive officer (CEO).

In its order framing charges, the court observed that the appointments were not merely procedural irregularities but prima facie indicated a larger conspiracy involving corrupt practices. It also remarked that “promoting the interest of near and dear ones, nepotism, as revealed from the facts of this case, is also a form of corruption”.

The court further noted that 182 other candidates who had applied for posts in the Board were excluded from the interview process, while the 10 people allegedly known to Khan were selected. It cited changes in eligibility criteria, alterations to the list of interviewees and the acceptance of applications after the cut-off date as circumstances indicating dishonest intent.

The CBI filed its first chargesheet naming the 11 accused on August 31, 2022, and submitted a supplementary chargesheet earlier this month.

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating alleged money laundering linked to the case, including claims of misappropriation of Waqf Board funds and unlawful leasing of its properties.

All 11 accused are currently out on bail.