Sourabh Chandrakar: CBI likely to seek further custody today; ED may have to wait
According to ED, Mahadev began its illegal operations in 2019-20 and continues to run across India, despite ban on multiple apps linked to the racket
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to seek Mahadev online betting fraud mastermind Sourabh Chandrakar’s further custody on Thursday from a Raipur court, where he will be produced upon completion of his eight-days’ remand, people familiar with the development told HT.
The above people added that they need to unearth details of his accomplices and public servants he allegedly bribed in Chhattisgarh to safely run the illegal betting empire.
This development means that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel money laundering investigation in the Mahadev fraud and has identified proceeds of crime worth ₹94,000 crore, may have to wait more before it could get Sourabh’s custody and interrogate him.
“We have identified some of his associates in India who helped him run illegal betting panels but we need to get to the bottom of the entire conspiracy and identify the conniving public servants in Chhattisgarh. So, we may ask for his further remand at the Raipur court on Thursday,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.
As exclusively reported by HT, Chandrakar was extradited from Oman on November 1 and taken into custody by the CBI.
Also Read: Mahadev case: Promoter brought back from Oman
Since then, he has been questioned in Delhi and Raipur and confronted with crucial evidence in the multi-crore fraud.
Alleged protection payments
While seeking his custody last week, CBI had said that it was crucial to identify police and administrative officials in Chhattisgarh who allegedly received huge amounts of money to allow the illegal operations to continue.
The CBI alleged that Chandrakar, other promoters and associates of Mahadev Book secured the protection of police and administrative officials and influential politicians by regularly paying them.
The CBI has alleged that hawala operators were used to arrange and distribute the alleged protection money. Police officers and employees were also allegedly engaged to channel these payments to police and administrative officials.
Also Read: Mahadev app: CBI arrests key accused Abhishek Kumar after he arrives from Dubai
How the betting network operated
Investigations have indicated that Chandrakar, co-founder Ravi Uppal and their associates promoted the Mahadev Book app and ran online betting operations through an extensive network of panel and branch operators.
The promoters allegedly retained 70-80% of the illegal earnings, while the remaining amount was distributed among panel operators, according to the CBI.
The accused, CBI has said, arranged hundreds of bank accounts using forged documents to facilitate transactions involving the proceeds of crime. These accounts were operated on a commission basis, while betting proceeds were transferred by panel operators to Chandrakar and other promoters in the UAE through multiple bank accounts, the agency alleged.
A substantial portion of the illegal earnings was also allegedly spent on advertising betting websites and organising lavish annual events attended by celebrities. The agency claimed that celebrities were paid from the proceeds generated through online betting
According to the CBI, Chandrakar left India in 2022 to evade the process of law and deliberately remained abroad without joining the investigation.
Following his extradition from Oman, he was taken to Raipur in a private aircraft last Tuesday for production before the trial court.
Scale of the alleged operations
According to ED, Mahadev began its illegal operations in 2019-20 and continues to run across India, despite a ban on multiple platforms and apps linked to the racket. The operations allow people to place illegal bets on poker and other card-based games, cricket, badminton, tennis, football matches and even election outcomes.
According to ED, there are at least 3,200 betting panels across India and the UAE and around 1,000 WhatsApp operators at the main call centre in the UAE. Around 70% to 80% of the profit gained by a panel is shared with the head office and the estimated earnings per month turn out to be ₹950 crore, the ED has alleged.
The anti money laundering probe agency has estimated the proceedings linked to Mahadev Online Betting (MOB) and some linked platforms to be worth around ₹94,000 crore, out of which ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore has already been remitted to the promoters abroad.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.Read More