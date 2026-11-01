Mahadev betting app promoter brought back from Oman, months after arrest in ₹6000 crore money laundering case

"CBI, in coordination with other central agencies has successfully secured the extradition of Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, from the Sultanate of Oman. A CBI team specially deputed to Oman, has escorted him back to India. He will now be produced before the CBI Special Court in Raipur," the officer told HT, requesting anonymity.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has extradited Sourabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the ₹6,000-crore Mahadev online betting syndicate, from Oman. A team specially deputed to Oman escorted Chandrakar back to India. He will now be produced before the CBI Special Court in Raipur, an official told HT.

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The development follows a series of efforts by Indian agencies to bring Chandrakar back to face investigation in the case. Based on an Interpol Red Notice, authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had briefly detained Chandrakar in October 2024 and placed him under house arrest. India sent an extradition request for him the same month. The request was not executed, eventually rendering it infructuous.

Chandrakar, who is in his early 30s, set up the Mahadev betting network in 2018 along with his associate and co-founder Ravi Uppal. Both hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. Chandrakar reportedly ran a juice shop before entering the betting business.

The duo moved to Dubai around 2019 and allegedly built an international online betting network that reached millions of users in India. Investigators have alleged that the syndicate continued operating through several websites and applications, even as its promoters remained outside the country.

Ravi Uppal, Chandrakar's alleged associate and co-founder of the betting network, had gone missing from the UAE after authorities in the Gulf country decided to close extradition proceedings against him, as reported by HT on November 4, 2025.

How the Mahadev betting syndicate operated According to investigators, Mahadev Online Book functioned through a franchise-based network of betting panels and branches across India. The platform reportedly facilitated betting on cricket and other sports, poker, card games and other online games.

The syndicate allegedly operated through several platforms and domain names, including Tiger Exchange, Gold365 and Laser247. Local associates were recruited to run betting panels, enrol users and manage betting operations.

The CBI's investigation has found that the network generated illegal profits through these operations, which were allegedly routed through multiple mule bank accounts before being transferred abroad. The agency has also alleged that a portion of the proceeds was paid to public servants as protection money.

The ED has estimated the alleged proceeds of crime in the case at around ₹6,000 crore.

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₹ 200-crore Dubai wedding brought syndicate into spotlight The case attracted attention in 2023 after Chandrakar's lavish wedding in Dubai in February that year.

According to the ED, around ₹200 crore was spent on the wedding celebrations. The agency alleged that private jets were hired to fly family members and guests from India to the UAE and that several celebrities were paid to perform at the event.

The wedding triggered scrutiny of the promoters' wealth and the alleged source of funds used for their overseas lifestyle.

The ED subsequently attached and seized properties and other assets linked to Chandrakar, Uppal and their associates. In March 2026, the agency attached assets worth approximately ₹1,700 crore, including luxury villas and high-end apartments in Dubai, among them properties in the Burj Khalifa.