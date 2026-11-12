Delhi govt plans AI overhaul of e-district system

The Delhi government’s e-District platform has processed over 43 lakh applications in the past four years, with over 85 lakh registered users accessing 453 government services across 40 departments, even as the government plans an AI-powered overhaul of the portal to address technology limitations and reduce manual intervention, officials said on Thursday. The e-District platform is one of the key components of Delhi’s existing digital governance infrastructure. (Representative file photo)

The proposed upgrade, e-District 2.0, will introduce AI-enabled document verification, automated workflows and integration with departmental databases to make service delivery faster and more seamless, officials said

The Information Technology department has flagged several shortcomings in the existing platform, including outdated technology architecture, manual intervention in certain workflows, limited integration between departmental systems and the need for better application monitoring.

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The proposed revamp aims to enable end-to-end digital processing of applications, from document submission and verification to departmental scrutiny and approvals. It is also expected to improve application tracking and citizen support, officials said.

However, the government is yet to finalise the scope and implementation plan for the upgraded platform. A performance audit and technology assessment will help assess the government on how to upgrade the system, officials said.

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To be sure, the e-District platform is one of the key components of Delhi’s existing digital governance infrastructure.

The broader digitisation plan envisages reducing repeated submission of documents, physical visits to government offices and duplication of information across departments, officials said.