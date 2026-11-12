From AI role to healthcare vice president: Inside Kimberly Powell's rise through Nvidia's ranks over nearly 2 decades

She oversees initiatives that explore applications of the company's chip technology in healthcare and higher education, particularly in medical imaging devices, according to Nvidia's website.

According to Powell's LinkedIn bio, she joined Nvidia in 2008 as Director, WW Business Development, Higher Education & Healthcare, and has risen through the ranks over nearly two decades.

Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, has come under the spotlight following a report alleging that she had an extramarital relationship with the company's chief executive, Jensen Huang , who is also facing scrutiny over a separate alleged affair with a woman identified by US intelligence officials as a Chinese spy.

She has been the Vice President/General Manager, Healthcare at Nvidia since 2017.

NYT's scoop on Powell and Huang The New York Times, citing five people who worked at Nvidia and spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that Huang, 63, and Powell had a relationship that had not previously been reported. Both are married to other people.

According to two of the people cited in the report, Huang and Powell were seen being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. The New York Times said it had not seen the video allegedly capturing the interaction.

Powell's career at Nvidia has spanned several leadership roles. She was promoted to senior director of artificial intelligence business development in 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In her current role, Powell has represented Nvidia at technology conferences around the world and delivered speeches on behalf of the company. At GTC, Nvidia's annual developer conference held in San Jose in March, she spoke about using artificial intelligence to drive breakthroughs in healthcare and biology. Her presentation also featured cartoon depictions of Huang.

The report said Nvidia executives were staying at a nearby hotel for meetings during the conference, where Huang and Powell were allegedly seen being affectionate. One bystander recorded the interaction on a phone, three people briefed on the incident told the newspaper.

Huang's security personnel allegedly spotted the bystander recording the interaction and sequestered the person before asking them to sign a nondisclosure agreement, the people said.

Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over separate alleged relationship Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and turned it into a leading supplier of artificial intelligence chips, has faced growing scrutiny following reports about his personal relationships.

Last month, The New York Times reported that a Chinese executive with whom Huang had become close had been identified by US officials as an intelligence asset working for China. The executive, who goes by the name Alice Huang, has not responded to requests for comment. China has denied the espionage allegations.

Earlier this month, after Huang acknowledged the affair, Nvidia's board opened an investigation led by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Republican leaders of three influential House committees have also asked Huang to appear for a closed-door briefing on his interactions with Alice Huang.