Kiara Advani reveals bonding over motherhood with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif during postpartum phase after Saraayah's birth

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani embraced motherhood in 2025 when she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Saraayah, with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The actor is now expecting her second child. In a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside Sidharth, Kiara spoke about the emotional and physical changes that come with motherhood. She also revealed how she reached out to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa during her postpartum phase. Kiara Advani recalls calling Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt during postpartum phase.

Kiara Advani recalls calling Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif during postpartum phase In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara appeared on the couch with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. She recalled breaking down during a podcast after becoming a mother and said the experience helped her channel her emotions. She said, "Sometimes all you want is an outlet. It is such a whole shift for any new mom that women really understand women. When we found out that we were pregnant for the first time, the first three months were really hard. You go through nausea and hormone changes. At that time, we thought we wouldn’t tell anyone. I said I needed to talk to my mother and mother-in-law. I need women who understand me."

Karan then revealed that Kiara would call Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa during her postpartum phase. Kiara added, "We were checking up on each other. All of us are in the same field. I remember calling her (Alia) up and asking about getting back to shoot, and understanding how do we make this work. Your priority is your family as well, and at work you are professional. How do you blend these two worlds in a way that doesn’t make you feel guilty at times? Mom guilt is just there."