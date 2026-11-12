Kiara Advani reveals bonding over motherhood with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif during postpartum phase after Saraayah's birth
On Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani discussed the emotional changes of motherhood and said she sought advice from Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa.
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani embraced motherhood in 2025 when she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Saraayah, with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The actor is now expecting her second child. In a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside Sidharth, Kiara spoke about the emotional and physical changes that come with motherhood. She also revealed how she reached out to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa during her postpartum phase.
Kiara Advani recalls calling Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif during postpartum phase
In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara appeared on the couch with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. She recalled breaking down during a podcast after becoming a mother and said the experience helped her channel her emotions. She said, "Sometimes all you want is an outlet. It is such a whole shift for any new mom that women really understand women. When we found out that we were pregnant for the first time, the first three months were really hard. You go through nausea and hormone changes. At that time, we thought we wouldn’t tell anyone. I said I needed to talk to my mother and mother-in-law. I need women who understand me."
Karan then revealed that Kiara would call Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa during her postpartum phase. Kiara added, "We were checking up on each other. All of us are in the same field. I remember calling her (Alia) up and asking about getting back to shoot, and understanding how do we make this work. Your priority is your family as well, and at work you are professional. How do you blend these two worlds in a way that doesn’t make you feel guilty at times? Mom guilt is just there."
Deep Dive
While Alia welcomed her first child in 2022, Katrina became a mother in 2025 when she gave birth to her son, Vihaan. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao also welcomed a baby girl in November 2025.
Kiara Advani's personal life
Kiara Advani is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. They announced the news on social media, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.” In November 2025, they revealed her name as Saraayah Malhotra, meaning God's princess.
On October 7 this year, Kiara shared a post announcing her second pregnancy with Sidharth on Instagram. The couple wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”
Kiara Advani's recent work
Kiara was most recently seen in Toxic alongside Yash. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film received negative reviews and failed at the box office, collecting ₹250.13 crore net in India. The film also featured Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The actor is yet to announce her next film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.