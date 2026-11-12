Ramayana crosses ₹1000 crore at the box office in 8 days, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer is the third fastest Indian film to do so
Ramayana has become the 11th Indian film to earn over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office, the third-quickest to reach the milestone.
Barely a week after its release in theatres, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has entered the 1000-crore club. On Thursday, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer crossed ₹1000 crore in worldwide gross on the back of a strong opening weekend, followed by all-time record-setting weekdays. Ramayana is only the third Indian film to reach the ₹1000-crore mark in its opening weekend and also the third fastest to the milestone.
Ramayana’s journey to ₹1000 crore
Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5, three days before Diwali. It had a good, but not great, start, earning ₹128 crore worldwide on its opening day. Positive reviews and early reactions led to positive word of mouth, helping the film take off overseas. At home, however, the film was curtailed by the Diwali festivities. Regardless, Ramayana managed ₹507 crore in its four-day opening weekend.
The real mayhem began on Monday as the film capitalised on the Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj breaks to rack up back-to-back ₹150-crore days. Ramayana then continued the trend with an exceptionally strong Wednesday, ending with ₹935 crore gross in seven days. The film finishes its extended eight-day opening week. The film then added ₹29 crore in advance bookings for Thursday in India and about $1.5 million overseas, bringing the haul to around ₹980 crore as Thursday began. According to trade estimates, Ramayana had crossed the ₹1000 crore mark on the back of Thursday spot bookings by late afternoon, entering the club in its eighth day in theatres.
Fastest Indian films to ₹1000 crore
Deep Dive
Baahubali The Conclusion was the first Indian film to reach the ₹1000 crore mark in May 2017, just over a week after its release. Dangal joined it later that month, propelled by its belated release in China. Since then, eight other Indian films have grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide, with Ramayana becoming the 11th overall. However, Ramayana is the third-fastest to reach the mark, doing so in eight days.
|Fastest Indian films to ₹1000 crore
|Film
|Days to 1000 crore
|Final gross
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|7
|₹1742 crore
|Dhurandhar: The Revenge
|7
|₹1853 crore
|Ramayana Part 1
|8
|₹1000+ crore
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|10
|₹1788 crore
|RRR
|16
|₹1230 crore
|KGF Chapter 2
|18
|₹1204 crore
|Jawan
|18
|₹1148 crore
|Dhurandhar
|21
|₹1307 crore
|Kalki 2898 AD
|25
|₹1042 crore
|Pathaan
|27
|₹1050 crore
This is bettered only by Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both of which reached the mark in seven days. Ramayana beat the pace set by Baahubali 2 (10 days), RRR (16 days) and KGF Chapter 2 (18 days). It was way ahead of the pace of Shah Rukh Khan’s two 1000-crore hits - Jawan (18 days) and Pathaan (27 days).
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first of a two-part film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is running in theatres, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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