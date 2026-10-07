Carancho Fire near Fallbrook, Temecula in California prompts emergency response; scary visuals emerge as Healdsburg residents wonder what's burning
Fallbrook and Temecula saw the blaze from a distance as the Carancho Fire, a vegetation blaze, in Riverside County, California, prompted a massive response.
The Carancho Fire, a vegetation blaze, broke out in in Riverside County, California, on October 6. The fire was reported at the 47200 Block of Rancho Fallbrook Road, Santa Rosa Plateau/De Luz, as per WatchDuty, which tracks active outbreaks across the US.
North County Fire Protection District noted “Our crews are on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Carancho Road and Rancho Fallbrook Road in Riverside County,” and shared a map of the location.
At present the fire is at 15 acres and has a potential to spread to a 100 acres, WatchDuty noted.
“The fire is 15 to 20 acres in medium to heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread, per incident command. Potential for 100 acres. An additional night-flying copter, 3 water tenders, and 5 type 3 engines have been requested,” an update read. However, the site also noted that the rate of spread has slowed from before.
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The blaze was visible from Fallbrook and Temecula, which are about 14 miles apart. A cause for the fire is not known at present and there are no reports on injuries yet.
Fallbrook and Temecula locals share visuals of fire
Fallbrook locals shared visuals of the Carancho Fire.
In one, smoke could be seen from a distance. Meanwhile, in another a person shared a photo of smoke visible behind their house.
A meteorologist also shared a photo of the fire, with many noting that there's a lot of brush in the area and the fire needs to be brought under control soon.
Is there a fire in Healdsburg?
Meanwhile, Healdsburg residents were also left wondering what was burning. However, it is over 500 miles away from both Temecula and Fallbrook, so the worries had nothing to do with the Carancho Fire. The city pages provided an update to allay fears of locals.
“The smoke in the air is from a prescribed burn near the coast. There is no fire near Healdsburg, but you're advised to stay indoors if possible due to the unhealthy air,” they noted in one post. In another, they added “Heavy smoke from the Salmon Creek (on the coast) prescribed burn is affecting Healdsburg and other parts of Sonoma County. Offshore winds are pushing the smoke inland. You may notice smoky skies and a strong smoke odor in the area. You may want to stay indoors and close windows if sensitive to smoke. There are no current fires in the Healdsburg area.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More