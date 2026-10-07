Carancho Fire near Fallbrook, Temecula in California prompts emergency response; scary visuals emerge as Healdsburg residents wonder what's burning

North County Fire Protection District noted “Our crews are on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Carancho Road and Rancho Fallbrook Road in Riverside County,” and shared a map of the location.

The Carancho Fire, a vegetation blaze, broke out in in Riverside County, California , on October 6. The fire was reported at the 47200 Block of Rancho Fallbrook Road, Santa Rosa Plateau/De Luz, as per WatchDuty, which tracks active outbreaks across the US .

At present the fire is at 15 acres and has a potential to spread to a 100 acres, WatchDuty noted.

“The fire is 15 to 20 acres in medium to heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread, per incident command. Potential for 100 acres. An additional night-flying copter, 3 water tenders, and 5 type 3 engines have been requested,” an update read. However, the site also noted that the rate of spread has slowed from before.

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The blaze was visible from Fallbrook and Temecula, which are about 14 miles apart. A cause for the fire is not known at present and there are no reports on injuries yet.