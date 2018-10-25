Emilia Clarke finds a father for her dragons, confirms dating Charlie McDowell. Here’s an introduction

Emilia Clarke confirmed her relationship with filmmaker Charlie McDowell with a unique post on her Instagram page. The Game of Thrones star shared a cryptic photograph on her 32nd birthday Tuesday which showed two shadows on sand with the figure kissing the other on the cheek.

“Well that was a birthday I won’t be forgetting in a while,” Clarke captioned the post. McDowell, 35, also posted the same picture a while later. He captioned the photo: “Happy birthday, E.”

McDowell’s parents are British actor Malcolm McDowell and American actor Mary Steenburgen. He always teases his mom by posting pictures of actor Andie MacDowell and calling her his mom instead. Of course, Mary plays along every time, much to the amusement of his followers.

McDowell is best known for his 2014 sci-fi movie The One I Love. It starred Elisabeth Moss and Mark Duplass in lead roles. He also made The Discovery with Robert Redford and Rooney Mara in 2017. Apart from these, he also directed a few episodes of Legion, Silicon Valley and Dear White People.

Charlie has previously dated actor Rooney Mara, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and Hilary Duff’s sister Hailey Duff. Check out some of his quirky Instagram posts:

