Baltimore shooting update: Multiple people shot, Fayette and Caroline Streets blocked off; scary videos emerge

A photo from the place of the incident showed crime scene tape was put up.

A mass shooting took place in Baltimore, Maryland on September 16. The Baltimore Police Department issued a statement that the incident took place in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. As a result Fayette and Caroline Streets were blocked off.

At least five people were shot in the incident in the Douglas Homes neighborhood, WBAL-TV 11 News reported. As per reports, law enforcement and emergency paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 9pm, after urgent reports of rapid gunfire in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street.

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Several social media posts claimed that a baby was among those shot, but there is no official confirmation of the same. Posts also claimed that a suspect was in custody, but that has not been confirmed by authorities either.

People noted that the location of the shooting was not far from the Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is at 1800 Orleans Street. The condition of the victims is not known yet and police have not shared what circumstances led up to the shooting. It is also unclear when Fayette and Caroline Streets will reopen.

Meanwhile, several videos showed massive police presence at the site of the shooting.