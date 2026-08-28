Why Apple was spending $35 million every year flying engineers to China

Apple was spending millions of dollars every year just to fly its people to China. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the company sent hundreds of US engineers there each month to work with the contract manufacturers that built most of its products. FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo (REUTERS)

An excerpt from Dan Wang’s book Breakneck, shared by pre-seed investor Rahul Mathur on X, details the scale of Apple’s travel between California and China.

Read the excerpt here: “It wasn't simply Apple dreaming up new ideas for its manufacturers to execute. Rather, it was a collaborative process between Cuper- tino and Shenzhen. "[Apple products are] not designed and sent over. That sounds like there's no interaction," Apple CEO Tim Cook once told an interviewer. The idea of having something designed in California and manufactured elsewhere "requires a kind of hand-in-glove partnership." In 2019, United Airlines made a promotional banner about how valuable Apple was to its business. United wrote that Apple booked fifty business-class seats daily from San Francisco to Shanghai, from which the airline made $35 million each year. That's over eighteen thousand business-class seats on one route.”

Apple had sent hundreds of US engineers to China each month before the pandemic to oversee the contract manufacturers that built most of its products, an earlier report from The Wall Street Journal read.

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