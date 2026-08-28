Blood Moon total lunar eclipse: Will moon turn into red? Here's when and where to watch in US

Two weeks following a total solar eclipse that captivated observers in southern Europe, a near-total lunar eclipse is scheduled to dazzle viewers on Thursday night throughout North and South America. A near-total lunar eclipse is set to occur on Thursday night, visible across North and South America. (Freepik)

Lunar eclipses take place when Earth positions itself between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon's surface. In this week's occurrence, almost the entire moon — 96.2% at the peak of the eclipse — will be enveloped in Earth's shadow.

If the weather is favorable, observers in the continental United States will enjoy some of the finest views. The eclipse will also be observable in other regions of North America, South America, as well as parts of Europe and Africa.

Will moon turn into red? During the eclipse, the shadow of the Earth will cast a reddish-orange hue on the surface of the moon due to the scattering of sunlight by the Earth’s atmosphere. This phenomenon is the reason a total lunar eclipse is often referred to as a “blood moon.”

Experts have said that tonight's eclipse, while not a complete one, is sufficiently close to be referred to as a "Blood Moon," despite not being officially classified as such.

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According to NASA, the reddish hue is a result of the Earth obstructing the majority of the sun's light from reaching the moon, with the light that does arrive being filtered through the Earth's atmosphere.

“It’s as if all of the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the moon,” NASA stated.

When and where will Blood Moon total lunar eclipse take place? The eclipse on Thursday is set to commence at 9:23 p.m. ET, marking the moment when the moon first enters the outer edge of Earth’s shadow. However, the most significant phase will begin at 10:33 p.m. ET, when the Earth’s shadow begins to cover the lunar surface, creating the appearance of a "bite" taken out of the moon's disk.

The eclipse is expected to reach its maximum at 12:12 a.m. ET, at which point over 96% of the moon's surface will be obscured. The phenomenon will conclude at 3:01 a.m. ET, as the moon moves out of the outer boundary of Earth's shadow.

The majority of viewers in North and South America, with the exception of those residing in Alaska and the northernmost parts of Canada, will have the opportunity to witness every phase of the lunar eclipse. Conversely, for people in Europe and Africa, the eclipse will commence early on Friday, and the moon will set while the event is still ongoing.

In contrast to solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be seen safely without any protective eyewear, and enthusiasts can utilize binoculars and telescopes for a more striking perspective.

Best time to see Blood Moon total lunar eclipse Eastern time zone - 12:12 a.m. Friday

Central time zone – 11:12 p.m. Thursday

Mountain time zone – 10:12 p.m. Thursday (9:12 p.m. on standard time parts of Arizona)

Pacific time zone – 9:12 p.m. Thursday

Alaska – 8:12 p.m. Thursday

Hawaii – 6:12 p.m. Thursday

How to catch the optimal view The eclipse can be observed without the need for binoculars or a telescope; however, using either can enhance the visibility of the moon's shifting colors. To ensure the best experience:

Locate a spot that offers an unobstructed view of the eastern or southeastern sky.

If feasible, distance yourself from the bright lights of the city.

Review local cloud forecasts prior to your departure.

Utilize Night Mode or a long-exposure setting on your smartphone to photograph the reddish hue of the moon.