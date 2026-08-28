‘My sister was coming for Raksha Bandhan but wanted to visit Kailash Dham first’: Brother of NRI woman missing in Nepal

"My sister, Kinnari Patel, and her husband, Mihir Patel, had travelled directly to Kathmandu from New Zealand. They are NRIs based in New Zealand, where they have lived for 30 years, and they had made their bookings directly. We spoke to the hotel staff in Kathmandu; they informed us that the couple had stayed there for three days, checked out, and were now unreachable," he told reporters on Friday.

Chirag Patel, brother of missing Kinnari Patel, said his sister and her husband Mihir Patel had travelled directly to Kathmandu from New Zealand.

An NRI couple from Vadodara has gone missing after a flash flood hit Nepal, with family members appealing to the government for swift rescue action.

What measures are being taken to locate missing foreign nationals in Nepal?

What measures are being taken to locate missing foreign nationals in Nepal?

He said both the Nepalese and Indian administrations have assured cooperation.

"We have received cooperation from both the Nepalese and Indian administrations; full cooperation is currently underway. They have gathered all the details and assured me that they will contact us as soon as there is an update," he said.

Patel added that his sister had planned to visit Kailash Dham before returning to India for Raksha Bandhan.

"My sister had said she was coming for Raksha Bandhan but intended to visit Kailash Dham first; she planned to go to Kailash and then return to India. They set out for Kailash on August 21," he said.

He appealed to the government to deploy maximum resources for rescue. "The government has promised to try and resolve the situation as soon as possible. There is only one appeal to the government: deploy the maximum number of helicopters, send in the Army in full force, and take action there as early as possible," he said.

Also Read | Nepal floods, in visuals: A collapse 5,200m high, 170km of devastation, bodies swept up to India & a lake overflowing

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep concern over the situation and assured support to Nepal.

"Our Prime Minister has expressed deep concern and is extending support...under the leadership of PM Modi, whenever a neighbour faces adversity, India stands firmly by their side during these difficult times, dispatching essential medicines and relief supplies," she told reporters.

This comes as the death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said.

According to Nepal Police, the Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa.

Authorities have rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot and three from Dhading.

Twenty-eight police personnel also remain missing amid the floods.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 977 people were missing as of Thursday.

Nepal Police has deployed 4,348 personnel for rescue operations.

The catastrophic flash flood that struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26.

The Government of Nepal has dispatched NPR 25 million in cash for relief, including NPR 10 million each for Rasuwa and Nuwakot and NPR 5 million for Dhading.

The United States and the World Health Organization (WHO) have extended support and expressed solidarity with Nepal following devastating flash floods and mudslides, with Washington announcing USD 5,00,000 in assistance and the WHO dispatching emergency medical supplies.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday established an Emergency Control Room (ECR) to coordinate assistance for foreign nationals affected by the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods in Rasuwa district, which have caused massive loss of life, extensive infrastructure damage and reports of missing persons. (ANI)