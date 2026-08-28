Nepal floods, in visuals: A collapse 5,200m high, 170km of devastation, bodies swept up to India & a lake overflowing

A flash flood on the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday has killed close to 500 people and left more than 1,400 missing, making it the deadliest disaster in Nepal since the 2015 earthquake. Three days on, the toll continues to climb, a barrier lake formed by the flood’s debris has begun overflowing, and rescue operations on both sides of the Nepal-China border have been halted. The Himalayan peaks where the glacier broke and dropped over a kilometre before snowballing into a devastating flood along the Nepal-Tibet border (Source: Google Earth/HT Graphic)

Where it began High in the Bhote Koshi headwaters, close to the Langtang Lirung peak, a section of glacier covering about 0.2 sqkm broke off at roughly 5,200 metres of elevation and fell more than a kilometre onto the valley floor.

Later satellite images reviewed by geomorphologists Kristen Cook (Université Grenoble Alpes) and Dan Shugar (University of Calgary) showed the bedrock beneath the glacier had given way too, taking the ice down with it.

Below: A combination of satellite images from August 24 and August 26 shows the glacier before and after it collapsed, which, according to experts, triggered flash floods and a mudslide. (Photo: Copernicus Sentinel-2 and Landsat 9/Handout via Reuters)