Who is Rishi Kapoor? Indian-origin real estate developer sentenced to 11 years in $89 million fraud case

Rishi Kapoor, a real estate developer of Indian descent, has received a sentence of 11 years and four months in prison from a US federal court due to a real estate fraud case that involved nearly $89 million, equivalent to approximately ₹745 crore. Rishi Kapoor is sentenced to 11 years in US prison for a $89 million fraud.

Kapoor, 41, admitted guilt to charges concerning money laundering and a conspiracy linked to payroll taxes. The court has additionally mandated financial responsibilities, which include restitution to investors, lenders, and government entities impacted by the scheme, Miami Herald reported.

Rishi Kapoor admitted to his ‘sins and crimes’ On Thursday afternoon, Kapoor appeared before U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami federal court, maintaining a stoic demeanor while dressed in a beige jumpsuit, shackled, and sporting a light-gray beard. In his statement to the court, he highlighted his renewed dedication to religion, admitting to his "sins and crimes." Kapoor expressed his remorse to investors, former employees, and family, stating he was regretful for having "created scars."

Also Read: Who is Alexa Rae Scharf? Loxahatchee woman arrested for attempting to enter checkpoint near Mar-a-Lago; dog killed

Kapoor, 42 years old, was apprehended in early March under a broad 37-count indictment. According to prosecutors, Kapoor, who previously served as the CEO of Location Ventures and URBIN and had affiliations with mayors in Miami and Coral Gables, is responsible for repaying at least $70 million to over 50 investors in his South Florida residential developments. Furthermore, he owes the IRS at least $800,000 in restitution.

Rishi Kapoor failed to file personal income tax returns In May, Kapoor admitted guilt to a conspiracy aimed at defrauding the United States by neglecting to pay his employees' payroll taxes for Social Security and Medicare benefits during the period from 2020 to 2022. The indictment also states that Kapoor failed to file his personal income tax returns from 2019 through 2023. Additionally, Kapoor pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering, which alleges that he transferred $820,559 from his personal bank account as a down payment for a $5 million acquisition of a 68-foot Princess yacht in 2022.

He was confronted with a potential maximum sentence of 15 years for those two charges.

Rishi Kapoor says ‘I am ashamed of myself’ In a letter addressed to the judge prior to his sentencing hearing, Kapoor stated that he "fully accepts responsibility for my crimes without hesitation or excuse."

“My family lost not only millions of dollars but also the son and brother they believed in and relied on,” Kapoor said. “My beloved and devoted wife was left with a husband who endangered her well-being through a mirage. Cumulatively, I have sinned before my God to such an extent that I came to believe my death would be better than my life. I am ashamed of myself, and I have carried that shame every minute of every day since the collapse of my company in July 2023.”

Prosecutor Elizabeth Young stated that Kapoor secured $89 million in investor funds through deceptive representations and stated that he intended to allocate the funds meant for one real estate venture to a different project.

In a specific case, Kapoor purchased property in Montana utilizing deposits from condominium purchasers in Miami Beach — funds that were supposed to be designated for the Miami Beach project, as outlined in the indictment.