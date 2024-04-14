Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: 10 things to know about the force

Iran on Saturday night launched an attack with missiles and drones on Israel in response to a strike widely blamed on Israel on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month which killed two Iranian generals. Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. The latest attack on Israel involved the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).(Reuters File Photo)

Iran claimed that Israel was responsible for the killing of a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and other officials in the airstrike on its consulate building in Damascus on April 1.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had vowed to take revenge. Khamenei had said Israel "must be punished and shall be" for an operation he said was equivalent to an attack on Iranian soil.

ALSO READ| PM Modi's ‘world is tense…’ statement after Iran launches missile, drone attack on Israel

The attack on Israel involved Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

10 things to know about Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

IRGC was established after Iran’s 1979 revolution to protect the new Islamic regime. Its role is to protect Iran against internal and external threats.

IRGC runs parallel to Iran’s regular armed forces. More than 190,000 troops are reportedly under its command.

It is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East.

As per reports, IRGC has supported militant groups in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Yemen, Iraq etc.

IRGC was designated a terrorist organization in 2019 by the United States.

It controls large parts of the Iranian economy to help it fund its activities. The force also holds sway in the country's politics and helped suppress anti-government protesters in the country.

As per some reports, IRGC may have played a role in the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Reports also say that IRGC supplied drones to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

IRGC is believed to be involved in oil smuggling and other black market activities to bolster its finances amid sanctions.

IRGC also helps Iran by doing rescue operations during natural disasters in the country.

Meanwhile, Iran has concluded the attack on Israel and urged it not to retaliate or escalate the situation."The matter can be deemed concluded," Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a post on social media platform X.

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe," the Iranian mission warned.