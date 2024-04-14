PM Modi's ‘world is tense…’ statement amid Iran-Israel conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the need for a stable majority government increases at a time when the world is passing through uncertain times. PM Modi's statement, at the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, comes on a day Iran's proxies and allies carried out coordinated attacks on Israeli positions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 at the party headquarters in New Delhi on April 14.(AFP)

The Iranian attack, which comes less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building, marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Without referring to any country, Modi said, “The cloud of uncertainty is hovering over the world today. There is a situation of war. The world is tense. In such times of crisis, the security of Indians living in these regions is our priority. When such tensions prevail across the world, it becomes all the more necessary to have a strong and stable government with a full majority - such a government that makes the country economically prosperous, that takes the country towards 'Viksit Bharat' swiftly and the BJP is determined for this. BJP's manifesto gives a guarantee for once such government.”

The Israeli military said on Sunday said Iran's unprecedented overnight attack has been "foiled", with hundreds of missiles and drones intercepted with the help of the United States and allies.

The attack which began late Saturday marks a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes, and comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Modi was one of the first world leaders to condemn the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and also came out in strong support of the country. With the subsequent war stretching on for months, India has appeared to recalibrate its approach keeping in mind its historical stand on Palestine and a two-state solution, as well as its other relationships in the Middle East.