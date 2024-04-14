BJP releases manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in presence of PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, April 14, released its manifesto or ‘Sankalp Patra’, with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee", for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and other senior leaders at the release of Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha elections 2024 at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)

The day coincides with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, a towering leader from the Dalit community and an architect of the Indian Constitution. The BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people's suggestions.

“The entire country waits for the BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’. The party has executed its promises on the ground in 10 years… This 'Sankalp Patra' empowers all the four strong pillars of developed India- youth, women, poor and farmers” PM Modi said at the event. Follow BJP manifesto event Live Updates

“Work has been done to connect 60,000 new villages with pucca roads and all-weather roads have been built. We had never imagined that villages would be empowered, or optical fibre would reach villages, too. But today, I am happy that under your leadership, 1.2 lakh panchayats have been connected with optical fibre and they have also been connected with internet facilities... 25 crore people of India's population have now risen above the poverty line. According to the International Monetary Fund, extreme poverty in India has now reduced to less than 1 per cent...,” JP Nadda said on the occasion.

Speaking on the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Nadda said, “…We also saw those days when Congress lawyers used to stand up and try to stop the judicial process and say that it will benefit the BJP. They were not concerned about the country, Ram Lalla. They did vote bank politics and kept creating obstacles but under the leadership of PM Modi, a grand Ram temple was built…”

Rajnath Singh said the party is proud that the “BJP fulfils each of the promises from its "Sankalp Patra”.

"Jo hum kehte hain, wo hum karte hain. There has never been any difference between our words and deeds. Not only the people of THE BJP but even the citizens of the country have started believing it. This credibility is our biggest strength," Rajnath Singh said.

At the release of the BJP’s manifesto, Modi met a few beneficiaries of the central government schemes and handed a copy of the manifesto.

Among the beneficiaries were Raghuvir who sells snacks in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar and has benefited from a loan provided under the PM Svanidhi Yojna. The other beneficiaries were Ramvir from Jhajjar, Haryana, who has received benefits under the PM kisan Yojna that give small and marginal farmers an annual cash incentive of ₹6,000 and Lilawati from Bastar who has benefited from schemes such as the Ujwala Yojna that offers subsidy in cooking gas and Har ghar Jal, that provides potable water connections.

BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key takeaways

"It is Modi's guarantee that the free ration scheme will continue for the next 5 years," PM Narendra Modi said.

"In past years, MUDRA Yojana has turned crores of people into entrepreneurs...Looking at this success, the BJP has taken one more 'sankalp' - under MUDRA Yojana loans up to ₹ 10 lakh were provided. Now, the BJP has decided to increase the limit to ₹ 20 lakh," Modi said.

10 lakh were provided. Now, the BJP has decided to increase the limit to 20 lakh," Modi said. "Now, we will work towards reducing the electricity bill of crores of families to zero and creating earning opportunities from electricity. We have implemented the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme...," he said.

“The biggest concern of the elderlies is that how will they afford treatment of their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. The BJP has now taken the 'sankalp' that every individual above 75 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” Modi said.

Modi also said the BJP has decided to bring the transgender community under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The prime minister said the BJP is going to strengthen the foundation of India of the 21st century through three kinds of infrastructure - 1) social infrastructure, 2) digital infrastructure, 3) physical infrastructure. "We are opening new educational institutions for social infrastructure...Under physical infrastructure, we are modernising highways, railways, airways, and waterways across the country. Under digital infrastructure, we are expanding 5G network, working on 6G and for keeping Industry 4.0 in mind we are building the digital infrastructure."

PM Modi's greetings

"This is a very holy day. Several states in the country are celebrating the 'nav varsh'... Today, on the 6th day of Navaratri we pray to Maa Katyayani. She holds the lotus in both her hands. This coincidence is a huge blessing. Even better, it is Ambedkar Jayanti too," Modi said at the BJP manifesto release event.