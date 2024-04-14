 Indian embassy in Israel issues advisory as Iran's attack raises threat of wider conflict | World News - Hindustan Times
Indian embassy in Israel issues advisory as Iran's attack raises threat of wider conflict

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Iran's attacks after a suspected Israeli air strike on its embassy compound in Damascus raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

The Indian embassy in Israel on Sunday urged its citizens living there to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities as Iran launched explosive drones and missiles in its first direct attack on Israeli territory. The embassy said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in touch with both the authorities and the diaspora members to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.

A panoramic view of Jerusalem's Old City is pictured at dawn of April 14, 2024, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel.(AFP)
A panoramic view of Jerusalem's Old City is pictured at dawn of April 14, 2024, after Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel.(AFP)

“In light of recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities,” the advisory stated.

“Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” it added.

The embasssy also provided its 24*7 emergency helpline and requested Indian citizens to register with the embassy who are yet to do so.

The registration form asks for the passport number, name, email ID, mobile number, profession, and place of residence in Israel among other details.

Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel days after its consulate in Syria was hit with missiles. Tehran said its strike was punishment for "Israeli crimes". Israel neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack which killed senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday his country would achieve victory after the military said it shot down almost all the drones and missiles launched by Iran.

"We intercepted, we repelled, together we shall win," Netanyahu posted on X.

The U.N. Security Council was set to meet at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) on Sunday after Israel requested it condemn Iran's attack and designate the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation.

