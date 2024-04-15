Meghan Markle's brother ridicules her with fake pregnancy accusations in bizarre video: ‘Ultimate betrayal’

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother uploaded a bizarre video on YouTube, in which he can be seen impersonating the Duchess of Sussex and accusing Prince Harry's wife of fake pregnancies. Thomas Markle Jr, 57, on Wednesday ran a vile new campaign against his half sister and targeted her with insults and bizarre conspiracy theories.(YouTube)

Thomas Markle Jr, 57, on Wednesday ran a vile new campaign against his half sister and targeted her with insults and bizarre conspiracy theories.

In the 87-minute video posted on YouTube, he can be seen making fun of the Duchess while sporting a wig and tiara and appearing to push a cushion up his top.

Thomas introduces himself as "Me-again Swamp-donkey Crotch" during the odd mimicry. Notably, “Me-gain” is a cruel nickname which has been widely used by internet trolls for Meghan. “I was just showing off the new bump I bought on eBay out of Montecito,” he added.

Thomas Markle faces flak for ‘grotesque’ video

Responding to the mockery of Meghan, Royal commentator Jennie Bond accused Thomas of betrayal and slammed the “grotesque” video.

“To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan," Bond told the Daily Mail.

Damian Collins, Conservative MP and ex-tech and the digital economy minister, has urged the internet companies take more stringent measures to counteract “campaigns of harassment and intimidation.”

“They have created systems that have not only allowed conspiracy theories to thrive, but are actively promoted by the recommendation systems designed by these big tech companies,” he said.

While Thomas is said to have not spoken to his half-sister for over ten years, he seems eager to capitalise on his royal connections.

“If you don’t like it, don’t watch, right? I’m gonna be riding those coattails, baby,” he said in the video clip. “Oh, yeah, if it wasn’t for Meghan Markle I don’t know what I’d be doing.”

Thomas, who resides in Grants Pass, Ore. and works as a window fitter, intends to launch a variety of products, such as glass, mug, and T-shirt lines, reported The Mirror.

He has created his own YouTube page where he regularly posts videos and does live streams in which he vents about Meghan and the royal family and even interact with his 36,500 subscribers.

Meghan claims to have received ‘cruel’ comments during her pregnancies

In his other viral videos, Thomas can be seen making derogatory remarks against Meg's mother Doria Ragland. He also called Meghan's new lifestyle company American Riviera Orchard "American River Whore Orchard."

In a speech at the SXSW festival in Texas, Meghan recently raised awareness of the potential significant mental health consequences of social media.

She also discussed how social media can create a "dangerous" environment for young girls. She also recalled the "cruel" and "catty" remarks she received during her pregnancies.