Prince Harry & Meghan announce two new shows on Netflix; what are they & when will they be released?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are developing two nonfiction programs for Netflix, their production company said in a statement on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed a deal with the broadcaster in 2020 under their Archewell Productions banner, will focus on a lifestyle program and a show on professional polo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed a deal with the broadcaster in 2020 under their Archewell Productions banner, will focus on a lifestyle program and a show on professional polo. They both parted ways with the British monarchy in 2020 and are currently based in California.

Know about the lifestyle program

Meghan is an executive producer and curator of a series that will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship." Last month, the mother of two launched a lifestyle company known as ‘American Riviera Orchard’ and also inked a new podcast agreement with Lemonada Media.

"Curated by Meghan... will celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship," Archewell Productions said in a statement about the first project, as reported by Page Six.

The project will be directed by Michael Steed, who previously worked on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Moreover, Leah Hariton, an HBO producer of Selena Gomez's Selena + Chef cooking show, will serve as showrunner.

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex has a well-known passion for cooking. Notably, among her first endeavors as a member of the royal family was working with the Hubb Community Kitchen to create a cookbook for fundraising. She even brined turkey for Thanksgiving on her now-defunct Instagram.

All you need to know about the show on professional polo

As Prince Harry, 39, has played professional polo for decades, the other series would "provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo." Harry is known for frequently participating in charitable games, such as a major fundraiser for Sentebale, an organisation that Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded in 2006 to support youth in southern Africa impacted by HIV/AIDS, poverty, and inequality.

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," Archewell Productions said a statement.

While the couple will served as the executive producers on the project, Miloš Balać is the showrunner.

The two shows' titles and premiere dates will be revealed in the upcoming months, according to the statement, which stated that both shows are still in the early phases of development.

Announcement comes amidst ongoing tension within Royal family

Since the couple, who married in 2018, stepped down from the royal duties, they have been developing their own source of income.

Their Spotify-only podcast agreement ended last year just after broadcasting one episode.

They are no longer close to the royal family following their persistent allegations that Meghan, a mixed-race woman, was mistreated while they were working as royals.

Harry traveled to the UK twice, once for the coronation of his father, King Charles III, and once more following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

There are reports that Harry has not been in touch with his brother Prince William for months. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their hope for Kate's and the family's health and healing when they learned that the Prince of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment.