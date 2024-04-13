Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle ‘passionately’ after winning polo match in Florida: Full video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged a sweet kiss after a polo match in Florida. The couple showed their affection for each other as Meghan presented Harry with a trophy in celebration of his team's victory at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, which took place at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida on April 12. For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced two new Netflix series out of which one will chronicle Harry’s passion for polo. Britain's Prince Harry, left, and wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, kiss as she presents his polo team with the trophy for winning the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. Prince Harry, co-founding patron of the Sentebale charity, will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle share a sweet kiss in Florida

"Well done, everyone!" Meghan cheered for the team as she presented the trophy. "They were very affectionate with each other," spectators at the match told PEOPLE. Onlookers also noted that Meghan appeared 'extremely happy' presenting the cup to her husband. In May, Harry is scheduled to fly back to the UK for his Invictus Games event; however, it remains to be seen whether he will be accompanied by the former "Suits" star.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read: How OJ Simpson cheated victim families out of millions with cash-only schemes

The kiss between Meghan and Harry brought back a lot of memories for the audience and onlookers, as it was reminiscent of the time when Meghan did a similar action right after their royal wedding. On April 11, the 39-year-old, Duke of Sussex competed against his longtime friend Nacho Figueras in a charity polo match benefiting Harry's charity, Sentebale.

Highlights of Prince Harry’s charity polo match

Despite Harry failing to score any points, the Duke's team, Sentebale, won 1-0 in their opening game. Harry scored a point in the team's second game against Nacho, and they went on to win again, ultimately the winner.

Also read: King Charles ‘desperate’ to meet Prince Harry’s kids Archie and Lilibet as life is too…

The polo match was also in conjunction with the production of the couple’s new Netflix series, which will be set in the polo world. The couple’s production company, Archewell Productions, announced two new series on April 11, in which they will serve as executive producers.

About Harry’s Sentebale

Sentebale is a charity organization that Prince Harry co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. Sentebale's mission is to help children in Africa struggling with poverty, discrimination and the spread of HIV/AIDS. The polo match was part of fundraising campaign and was attended by 300 guests. Harry and Meghan later posed for photos with Figueras, as well as his wife, Delfin Blaquier.