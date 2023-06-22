Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face the same fate as King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle destined to follow in the footsteps of King Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson? Some experts believe their future may hold a similar path. Despite their success in monetizing their connection to the royal family, the question remains: What happens when the spotlight fades? Royal expert Tom Quinn suggests that Harry and Meghan could face a fate of unhappiness and insignificance, much like their ancestors. (FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City. A multi-million-dollar deal between a media group run by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and streaming giant Spotify is to end, a report said June 15, 2023.(AFP)

King Edward VIII famously abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, a woman disapproved of by the royal family. After distancing themselves from the monarchy, the couple's life lost its glamour, and they found themselves in a state of discontentment. Quinn warns that unless Harry and Meghan can find a positive focus that captivates people's interest, they may experience a similar fate of unhappiness and insignificance.

Currently residing in the United States, Harry, and Meghan have taken steps to establish their independence. They have welcomed two children, Archie and Lilibet, and appear to have a strong family bond. However, Meghan's podcast venture, Archetypes, recently faced setbacks and did not meet productivity benchmarks, resulting in a failed deal. Although she is reportedly working on content with another platform, details remain scarce about their future plans.

The couple's next move remains uncertain. While they must continue to generate substantial income to support their lifestyle, it is unclear how they will sustain their wealth once the royal family's influence diminishes. While their Archewell foundation may offer lucrative opportunities, the question of long-term financial stability lingers as the royal family's flame gradually fades.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex navigate their post-royal lives, they face the challenge of creating a meaningful and successful future. Only time will tell if they can carve out a path that brings them fulfillment and prosperity beyond their connection to the royal family. For now, their next steps remain shrouded in uncertainty, leaving fans and experts alike curious about what lies ahead for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.