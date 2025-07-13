Who’s in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final? It's not just Kate Middleton and Prince William
A-list celebrities, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, will watch the Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner from the Royal Box.
From the Royal Box in the Centre Court, a number of A-List celebrities will be watching the final between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday afternoon.
The restricted area, which has 74 seats and is located in the best viewing slot, has been used since 1922 for hosting Wimbledon friends and guests.
Kate Middleton, Prince William and two of their kids arrived at Wimbledon as the Royal family members smiled and waved at the crowd.
They will watch the Wimbledon men's singles championship from the Royal Box, with celebrities including Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour joining them.
Who all have received Royal Box invitation?
The chairman of the All England Club sends out invitations, but the Lawn Tennis Association and the Championships' organizing committee might have made some suggestions.
Stars like David Beckham, Ellie Goulding, Leonardo DiCaprio Fry, Zendaya, Eddie Redmayne, Jason Isaacs, Greta Gerwig, and Hugh Grant have already been spotted at this year's Wimbledon.
Fans were stunned when the Bridget Jones star seemed to nod off while watching Novak Djokovic defeat Flavio Coboli earlier this week. In the semi-finals, Djokovic lost to Sinner in straight sets.
List of all celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon men's single final
Prince William, Kate Middleton and children
Princess Michael of Kent
HM King Felipe VI of Spain
Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor
Sir Richard Branson
Andre Agassi
Tim Davie
Lleyton Hewitt
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Conclave actor John Lithgow
Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey
Keira Knightley, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal
Tennis legend Stan Smith
Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour
Olympic gold medalist Sir Chris Hoy with his wife Lady Sarra Hoy