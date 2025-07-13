Who’s in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final? It's not just Kate Middleton and Prince William

From the Royal Box in the Centre Court, a number of A-List celebrities will be watching the final between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday afternoon. Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Princess Charlotte arrive to watch Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)

The restricted area, which has 74 seats and is located in the best viewing slot, has been used since 1922 for hosting Wimbledon friends and guests.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and two of their kids arrived at Wimbledon as the Royal family members smiled and waved at the crowd.

They will watch the Wimbledon men's singles championship from the Royal Box, with celebrities including Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour joining them.

Who all have received Royal Box invitation?

The chairman of the All England Club sends out invitations, but the Lawn Tennis Association and the Championships' organizing committee might have made some suggestions.

Stars like David Beckham, Ellie Goulding, Leonardo DiCaprio Fry, Zendaya, Eddie Redmayne, Jason Isaacs, Greta Gerwig, and Hugh Grant have already been spotted at this year's Wimbledon.

Fans were stunned when the Bridget Jones star seemed to nod off while watching Novak Djokovic defeat Flavio Coboli earlier this week. In the semi-finals, Djokovic lost to Sinner in straight sets.

List of all celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon men's single final

Prince William, Kate Middleton and children

Princess Michael of Kent

HM King Felipe VI of Spain

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor

Sir Richard Branson

Andre Agassi

Tim Davie

Lleyton Hewitt

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Conclave actor John Lithgow

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey

Keira Knightley, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal

Tennis legend Stan Smith

Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour

Olympic gold medalist Sir Chris Hoy with his wife Lady Sarra Hoy