Kate Middleton receives advice from brave girl, 8, who overcame brain injury at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, who was dressed in a pleated skirt and white belted jacket, met Lydia Lowe, an eight-year-old girl who threw the coin at the women's wheelchair final. Britain's Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales meets Lydia Lowe, eight, from the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain. Picture date: Saturday July 12, 2025. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

When they met, the courageous young girl gave Kate some advice on how to get over her nervousness before being the center of attention.

In 2024, the young girl from Doncaster, Yorkshire, sustained a brain injury that required her to relearn how to speak, move around, and eat.

She was representing the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, a nonprofit organization that helps those with disabilities play tennis by giving them funds and specialized equipment.

Kate Middleton shares sweet moment with brave girl Lydia Lowe

After shaking hands with the little one, Kate was heard saying, “Have you got any advice for me because I've got to go out and do the prize-giving?”, The Mirror reported.

A smart response came from the schoolgirl who plays visually impaired tennis: “Don't be nervous, take deep breaths.”

“Take deep breaths,” the future Queen said after paying heed to Lydia's advice. “I’ll remember that. Thank you,” she added.

On the recommendation of her physicians, Lydia returned to the court following her brain injury, Lydia's mother, Leanne, told the Doncaster Free Press.

The inspirational young girl's ‘The Six LOVE challenge for Lydia Lowe’ raised an incredible £20,000 last year.

Also Read: Kate Middleton's remarks made Amanda Anisimova emotional after brutal Wimbledon loss against Iga Swiatek

Kate Middleton meets with Bob Flint, Sophie Kneen

Meanwhile, Kate also spoke with Wimbledon's longest-serving steward, Bob Flint, who has been serving the Championships annually for the past 45 years, and Sophie Kneen, 12, who conducted the coin toss before the women's singles final.

“It was so, so good, and I'm really honored to be able to meet her,” Sophie told the PA news agency after meeting Kate.

“She asked me a bit about the charity I’m with and I said how they try and encourage young girls to play sports.”

Kate also complimented Wang Ziying, the women's wheelchair singles winner, and asked her if the final match was a “good game.”