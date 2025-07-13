Kate Middleton's remarks made Amanda Anisimova emotional after brutal Wimbledon loss against Iga Swiatek

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be present at the Wimbledon men's singles final, announced Kensington Palace. Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. receives her runners-up trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales, after losing to Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's single final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)

On Sunday afternoon, the members of the Royal family will witness the final battle between world number one Jannik Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Kate will later present the trophy to the winner on Centre Court.

Kate, the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, showed up on Centre Court on Saturday to witness the women's singles final. On her arrival, the Princess of Wales received a standing ovation from the crowd.

After Amanda Anisimova, the runner-up, lost badly in Saturday's final, the princess advised the American player to keep her “head high” and handed over her runner-up award.

After this, the Princess gave the trophy to Iga Swiatek, a Polish player who defeated Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in final to win the Wimbledon title for the first time.

Kate’s encouraging words to Amanda Anisimova revealed

Anisimova opened up about meeting Kate after the game, saying, “It was such an honor to meet her.”

“She definitely had a few things to say that were making me emotional again. She was really kind and she told me to keep my head high,” the 23-year-old said.

Also Read: What is Iga Swiatek's net worth? All about Wimbledon champion's assets, parents and boyfriend

Here's what Kate told to Wimbledon Champion Iga Swiatek

Swiatek also spoke about her meeting with Kate. According to her, it was “surreal” to receive the award from her. She also mentioned that Kate conveyed her “some nice stuff about the performance” on Centre Court.

The Wimbledon champion further revealed her admiration for the Royal family.

“Since I was a kid, I’m a big fan of the royal family so it was amazing and I really appreciated that. And I’m really grateful that it was her royal highness giving the trophy.”

Last year, Kate made her second public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis, giving Alcaraz the Wimbledon men's final trophy.