What is Iga Swiatek's net worth? All about Wimbledon champion's assets, parents and boyfriend

After winning the Wimbledon 2025 championship and bringing another Grand Slam trophy to her incredibly remarkable collection, Polish tennis star Iga Świątek has formally solidified her place as one of the sport's contemporary superstars.

At Centre Court on Saturday, Świątek, 24, beat American opponent Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. In the final on Saturday, Świątek defeated Anisimova 6–3, 6–4, demonstrating her development and versatility on grass. Her calm and clinical performance delighted fans and hushed her detractors. She became the first Polish woman to win a Wimbledon title in the match, cementing her hold on the top spot in the world rankings.

Fans are curious about Świątek's personal life outside of tennis court, including her dating history, family and net worth.

Is Iga Świątek dating someone?

Iga Świątek is frequently spotted traveling with her close-knit group of friends, but she has kept her romantic life very discreet. The 24-year-old tennis star has never made a public declaration of a relationship and would rather keep her personal life private, according to Men's Journal.

Nothing has been formally confirmed, despite the fact that she has occasionally stirred rumors with male coworkers or celebrities at tennis events.

Who are Iga Świątek's parents?

Iga Świątek was born in Warsaw, Poland, on May 31, 2001. She celebrated her 24th birthday just before the 2025 French Open. Her mother, Dorota, works as an orthodontist, and her father, Tomasz Świątek, is an Olympic rower who participated in the 1988 Seoul Games. This means the player hails from a sporting family.

Her father was instrumental in her athletic growth, pushing Iga and her sister Agata to participate in sports from an early age. Agata played tennis for a while before becoming a dentist.

What is the net worth of Iga Świątek?

According to the Express, Iga Świątek's estimated net worth as of mid-2025 is approximately £18.9 million ($24 million). Most of her wealth stems from winnings from competitions, brand endorsements, and partnerships with international behemoths like Asics, Rolex, and Technifibre.

She is now among the highest-paid female athletes in the world, with prize money and off-court earnings skyrocketing due to her popularity in Europe and Asia.