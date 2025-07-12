Iga Swiatek crushes Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win Wimbledon, first since 1988 to clinch GS final with double bagel

Iga Swiatek delivered a ruthless performance to capture her maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday, dismantling 13th seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes. The Polish eighth seed was in complete control from start to finish, drawing repeated errors from her opponent to seal her sixth Grand Slam crown. With the Venus Rosewater Dish now hers, only the Australian Open remains missing from her career slam collection. Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the women's singles final at Wimbledon (REUTERS)

Swiatek also became the first to win a women's singles Grand Slam title with a double bagel since Steffi Graf, who defeated Natasha Zvereva at the 1988 French Open. The feat is particularly impressive for Swiatek as he was playing in her first professional grass-court final.

The surface, however, posed no challenge; despite hitting only 10 winners, 28 unforced errors from Anisimova helped Swiatek as she ended the match with a staggering 55-24 advantage in total points. Swiatek has won four Grand Slam titles on the red clay of Roland-Garros and one on the US Open hard courts.

Swiatek had never gone beyond the Wimbledon quarter-finals before this year, and justifiably, could never have imagined that claiming her maiden Wimbledon title could have been as easy.

Anisimova, 23, was contesting her first Grand Slam final and had already secured a career-best breakthrough by reaching the championship match. But the nerves showed, and she never looked settled. As Swiatek climbed the stands to celebrate with her team after the match, Anisimova sat motionless, tearful on the sidelines.

The American, however, can look back at her campaign with pride as she produced a stunning result against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, defeating her despite losing the first set in the semifinals. She also overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarters in straight sets.

Swiatek, meanwhile, had a dominant performance in the semifinals, too, dropping only two games against Belinda Bencic.

The Poland star's win also extended Wimbledon’s streak of first-time women’s singles champions to eight years.