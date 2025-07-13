Jannik Sinner's tweener cheered loudly at Wimbledon final; Alcaraz left spellbound - Watch

Jannik Sinner, after losing the first set of the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz, just grew into the game. At one point, with the third set tied at 3-3, the Italian top-seed executed a perfect half-volley tweener (between-the-legs shot) and followed it up with a smash, only to leave his opponent stunned. Most of the 15,000 spectators at the Center Court on Sunday cheered after Sinner's extraordinary display. Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon(AP)

This comes after Alcaraz dominated Sinner in the first set to win 6-4. The Italian came back to win the second set with the exact scoreline. At the time of writing this story, the third set was tied at 4-4.

Sinner delivered several top moments of the final, including a last-minute recovery to shock Alcaraz and win the second set. However, his tweener stole the show.

What is a tweener?

A tweener, also known as a between-the-legs shot, is a trick shot where a player hits the ball backward between their legs, usually when they have been passed by a lob and are running to retrieve it.

Alcaraz won the first set 6-4 in a highly anticipated meeting that comes just five weeks after the pair played an epic match to determine the French Open champion.

But Sinner broke the Spaniard in the opening game of the second set and then held serve the rest of the way. That was despite being interrupted by a fan in the stands popping open a champagne bottle as Sinner was getting ready to serve out the game at 2-1 up.

The cork landed at Sinner's feet, causing Alcaraz to raise both hands and shake his head in frustration. Sinner lost the following point but went on to hold for a 3-1 lead.

The matchup at Centre Court between the No. 1-ranked Sinner and No. 2 Alcaraz marks the first time the same two men faced off in the title matches on the clay at Roland-Garros and the grass at the All England Club in the same year since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did it in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Sinner owns three major trophies and is playing in his fourth consecutive Slam final — but first at the All England Club.

He won the US Open last September and the Australian Open this January.

Sinner is wearing the tape and arm sleeve to protect his right elbow that he has been using since falling in the opening game of his fourth-round win on Monday. After eliminating 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, Sinner said he didn't think his elbow would be an issue on Sunday.

(With AP inputs)