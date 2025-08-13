World's most popular British Royal is not who you're expecting; outmatches Kate Middleton, Princess Anne

Since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton has risen to become one of the most beloved figures in the British royal family. Often compared to the late Princess Diana, who has consistently enjoyed high approval ratings and, until recently, held the title of the most popular royal. Kate Middleton, once the most popular royal, has been surpassed by Prince William, who now enjoys a 74% favorability rate. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

Back in February 2025, the Princess of Wales was still leading the rankings, with Prince William following closely behind in the same order as the previous year. But for the first time in a while, the tables have turned. The latest YouGov poll details that Prince William has claimed the top spot, with 74 per cent of Britons holding a favourable opinion of him.

According to the survey, 59 per cent of people believe the institution benefits Britain, 54 per cent say the royal family is good value for money, and 47 per cent express pride in the monarchy.

Prince William’s popularity has been a constant since his youth

Early on, it was William's mother’s star power that endeared him to the public, but by the late 1990s and early 2000s, he had become an international heartthrob. His 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton only elevated the public’s affections.

With Kate facing health challenges, William took on additional royal duties alone, revealing a more personal and vulnerable side. This increased visibility and sense of responsibility may have contributed to his surge in popularity.

Princess Anne remains in third place, as she has for years. Known for her tireless work ethic and commitment to public service, the Princess Royal has been described as one of the monarchy’s greatest assets. Last year, she shouldered even more engagements to give King Charles III time to recover from his cancer treatment.

“She's low-key, she's self-effacing, she doesn't want to take the limelight, but she's very committed,” Moazzam Malik, chief executive of Save the Children, told Hello! Magzine.

“The idea of opting out is a non-starter.”