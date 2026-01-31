Elon Musk responds after being named in latest Epstein files, says ‘no one pushed harder than me to release them’

Elon Musk has publicly responded after his name appeared in the newly released Epstein files. Taking to X, Musk said he had actively supported the release of the documents and welcomed the disclosures. Elon Musk addressed mentions in the Epstein documents. (REUTERS)

“No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened. I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’, but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name. I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls,” Musk wrote.

