Elon Musk responds after being named in latest Epstein files, says ‘no one pushed harder than me to release them’
Elon Musk responded after his name appeared in the Epstein files.
Elon Musk has publicly responded after his name appeared in the newly released Epstein files. Taking to X, Musk said he had actively supported the release of the documents and welcomed the disclosures.
“No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened. I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’, but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name. I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls,” Musk wrote.
His statement came shortly after the Justice Department released what it described as the final cache of documents connected to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Justice Department releases millions of records
The US Justice Department on Friday made public millions of pages of material linked to Epstein, concluding a process that has drawn intense global attention. Earlier in the day, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the release marked the end of the planned disclosures under the law.
According to Blanche, the final tranche includes more than three million pages, around 180,000 images, and nearly 2,000 videos. Officials clarified that the presence of a name in the files does not amount to proof of wrongdoing and that many references are unverified or based on third party claims.
High profile names appear in documents
Several prominent political, business, and cultural figures are referenced across the documents. Among them is Donald Trump. Ivanka Trump is also mentioned in an email subject line that reads “Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump bracing for Vicky Ward's book.”
The files also reference Bill Gates, with allegations included in third party accounts. Other names that appear include Ehud Barak, Larry Summers, Bill Richardson, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Kevin Spacey, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker, Walter Cronkite, Woody Allen, Richard Branson, Peter Thiel, Les Wexner, Noam Chomsky, and Stephen Hawking.
