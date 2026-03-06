Kristi Noem demoted? New job details shared after Trump removes DHS Secretary amid infidelity questions

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Kristi Noem would no longer be DHS Secretary, but would serve as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas initiative. Kristi Noem is being replaced by Markwayne Mullin as DHS Secretary. (Getty Images via AFP)

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas…” Trump wrote on the social media platform, adding that more details about the initiative would be shared during an announcement on Saturday, in Doral, Florida.

Meanwhile, Noem has shared more details about her new role in an X post.

Kristi Noem new job explained Noem will serve as Special Envoy for a plan that will focus on improving safety and cooperation across nations in the Western Hemisphere. The program is expected to address issues like border security and stronger cooperation between North and South American countries.

The former DHS chief shared on X that the new role would require her to work closely with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. It would also have to do with the administration's war on drugs.

“I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren,” she wrote on X. Noem also highlighted the importance of the Western Hemisphere, and noted that given the criticality of the security situation, her new job would need her to forge partnerships.

“The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security,” she continued.