Kristi Noem demoted? New job details shared after Trump removes DHS Secretary amid infidelity questions
President Donald Trump announced that Kristi Noem would no longer be DHS Secretary, but would serve as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas initiative.
President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Kristi Noem would no longer be DHS Secretary, but would serve as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas initiative.
“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas…” Trump wrote on the social media platform, adding that more details about the initiative would be shared during an announcement on Saturday, in Doral, Florida.
Also Read | Who is Bryon Noem? 5 things about Kristi Noem's husband as Corey Lewandowski affair question slammed by DHS Secretary
Meanwhile, Noem has shared more details about her new role in an X post.
Kristi Noem new job explained
Noem will serve as Special Envoy for a plan that will focus on improving safety and cooperation across nations in the Western Hemisphere. The program is expected to address issues like border security and stronger cooperation between North and South American countries.
The former DHS chief shared on X that the new role would require her to work closely with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. It would also have to do with the administration's war on drugs.
“I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren,” she wrote on X. Noem also highlighted the importance of the Western Hemisphere, and noted that given the criticality of the security situation, her new job would need her to forge partnerships.
“The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security,” she continued.
With Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin replacing Noem at DHS, many have questioned whether the new role is a step down for her.
Was Kristi Noem demoted?
Many claimed on social media that Noem was demoted. “Kristi Noem got demoted and her job as the head of an entire government department was given to a man. Read her cope-post where she has been forced to thank Trump for demoting her below,” one person wrote, sharing Noem's post.
Another added “WAS IT A PROMOTION? No. Why? Kristi Noem was 18th in line to the presidency as Secretary of Homeland Security.”
Also Read | Markwayne Mullin faced 'racism' blame over Trump's Obama video; California governor calls new DHS chief ‘unstable’
The person continued “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas is not in line to succeed the president-- at all. She was demoted.” Another said “ook up her new job role.. and see why Trump put her here. Lmfao. You was demoted.”
However, there is nothing to indicate whether this was indeed a demotion for Noem. The new role seems to be one which the Trump administration has created, and more details will be available soon. While that will determine its importance, initial outlines of the initiative make it seem as though Noem will take on a role that involves a lot more with dealing with other countries than just things happening inside the US, as was her role as DHS Secretary.
Grok remarked on claims of Noem's demotion, saying “No, Kristi Noem wasn't demoted. Trump announced today she's transitioning from DHS Secretary (effective end of March) to a new role: Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. It's focused on Western Hemisphere security, alliances, counter-narcotics, and border issues in Latin America/Caribbean. He praised her border results and said she'll remain in the administration. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) is nominated to replace her at DHS.”
While reports indicated that Noem's move comes after her answers to lawmakers about Trump okaying a $220 million ad campaign which featured her asking illegal immigrants to self-deport, the president claimed to Reuters he did not sign off on the campaign. The former DHS secretary was also in the hot seat with lawmakers asking her questions about her alleged infidelity with Corey Lewandowski, a part of the Trump administration. However, both have denied any allegations of an affair.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More