The individual noted that the November 17 date went viral due to the planned emergency alert system test and the recent Microsoft outage.

One person remarked on X, “November 17, 2026. The day the world supposedly goes dark. A global blackout. No electricity. No internet. No banking. Up to 90 days of disruption.” Another profile shared the viral message being shared online, which read, “On November 17, everything connected to the internet will be hacked. Major banks will be compromised, balances will display 0, and the world's internet infrastructure will be shut down for 3 months while an advanced AI system fixes vulnerabilities across the network.”

Several conspiracy theories across social media have suggested that a 90-day blackout would start on November 17, but no competent authorities have issued any warning about the same. To be sure, these theories have been amplified by unverified social media profiles and come as the US is planning to test a nationwide emergency alert system.

There is no truth behind the claims of a 90-day blackout starting November 17. Grok, the AI chatbot, also fact-checked rumors and said, “No. There is no global blackout, power cut, internet shutdown, or banking disruption planned for November 17, 2026.”

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“What is scheduled is a routine one-minute U.S. Emergency Alert System test by FEMA and the FCC at about 2:20 p.m. ET on radio and TV only. Phones are not included. Normal programming resumes immediately. No action required. The 90-day claim and worldwide outage stories are online rumors mixing the test with unrelated prep advice and old references,” Grok added.

Nationwide alert systems test on November 17 The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will carry out a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on November 17. The official update was released on September 16, 2026, to give people ample warning about the same.

FEMA’s Emergency Alert System comprises of radio, television, cable, satellite and wireline video providers. At about 2:20pm ET on November 17, 2026, radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers nationwide will interrupt normal programming and relay a test message.

The message will read, “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 2:20 to 2:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.” After its conclusion, normal programming will resume.

FEMA is needed by law to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once in three years. It allows FEMA to identify technical or operational issues before the system comes into use during an actual emergency.