When a user on X asked Grok why people are predicting a massive blackout on November 17, it replied: “It’s a viral rumor mixing a few real things with fiction.”

However, the episode does not predict a global blackout or mention 2026. The date has been linked to a real US government exercise, but it is a routine emergency alert test, not a warning of a power failure.

Claims that The Simpsons predicted a massive blackout on November 17, 2026, have spread across social media , raising fears of a possible power failure across the world. The rumors are linked to a scene from a 2023 episode of the animated show that features a major blackout in the fictional town of Springfield .

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Why people think there will be a blackout As per Marca, a viral theory claims that The Simpsons predicted a major blackout that would leave the US without power on Tuesday. Users linked a scene from a 2023 episode to a nationwide US emergency alert test scheduled for the same day.

The scene is from “It’s a Blunderful Life,” the seventh episode of Season 35, which first aired on November 19, 2023. In the episode, an older Lisa remembers a major blackout that nearly destroyed Springfield. The family lights candles every year to remember the incident.

According to Daily Star, the blackout left Springfield without electricity for six days. Homer initially takes the blame, but Mr. Burns is later revealed to be responsible.

A page from Lisa’s diary showing the date November 17, along with a warning about an approaching storm, caught the attention of social media users. They linked it to claims of a blackout on November 17, 2026.

However, the episode does not mention 2026 as the year of the fictional blackout.