25-year-old quits American Express job, moves out of India to pursue content creation: 'I had to break out of the loop'

An Instagram video by a 25-year-old man documenting his decision to quit his corporate job at American Express and move out of India to pursue content creation has gone viral on social media. The 25-year-old said that he has now decided to move out of India and start over. (Instagram/@srthck)

In the video, Sarthak Singh opened up about dropping out of engineering, feeling stuck in a conventional corporate lifestyle, and choosing to “rebuild” his life on his own terms. “Well, I dropped out of engineering, then I quit my 9-to-5 job at American Express, and now I’m leaving India,” Singh said at the beginning of the clip.

Sharing his journey, he revealed that he dropped out of engineering in 2019 and later completed a degree in hospitality “for the sake of completing” his education. Then, through a referral, Singh said that he eventually landed a full-time corporate role at American Express. However, he added that the stability of the job gradually became limiting for him.

“What I realised is that I became too comfortable in my job that it is not letting me explore my potential,” Singh said in the video. He also spoke about feeling mentally and physically drained by daily routines involving traffic, lack of sleep and unhealthy habits.

“What I realised recently is that the biggest risk is not failing, but it is living a life which you never truly chose for yourself,” Singh added.

The 25-year-old further said that he has now decided to move out of India and start over, despite uncertainty about what lies ahead. “Maybe this becomes the best decision of my life, or maybe I fail again. But this time, I am choosing my own story, my struggles, my finances, my success, my failures, and documenting all of it,” he said.

HT.com has reached out to Sarthak Singh. The article will be updated once a response is received.