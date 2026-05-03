Noida corporate employee says 9 to 6 job consumes entire day: ‘Nothing left for yourself’

A corporate employee living alone in Noida has struck a chord online after opening up about the reality of managing a first job, daily routine and life after office hours. A Noida corporate employee opened up about the exhausting reality of living alone and working a 9 to 6 job. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Aditya Srivastav, a consultant who moved to the city six months ago, spoke about how a regular 9 to 6 job often feels far more demanding than it appears on paper.

His candid reflection has resonated with many young professionals who are trying to balance work, health, personal growth and loneliness while living away from home.

‘Your day doesn’t start when you wake up’ Sharing his experience, Srivastav said, “It’s been six months since I moved to Noida for my first job, and this is something which no one tells you. So hi everyone, I am Aditya, a 21-year-old consultant living in Noida alone. Your day doesn’t start when you wake up; it starts when you check the time and realize you’re already late. 9 to 6 looks small on paper, but somehow it takes your whole day.”

(Also read: IT professional says having a family affects career growth in India: ‘We value availability over productivity’)

He added that the exhaustion is not always physical, but mental. “And by the time you get back, you are not tired physically, but you are just completely drained. But in these six months, I understood one thing: we don’t get extra time; we just have to manage the little time we get for our health, for our personality, our skills. Because if you give everything to your job, there will be nothing left for yourself. So now I’m trying to build a life after 6:00 p.m. too.”

Watch the clip here: