Hyderabad Amazon employee shares ‘10 things never to share’ at work: 'Oversharing can derail your career'

A Hyderabad woman working at Amazon has sparked a conversation on workplace boundaries after sharing a list of things employees should avoid discussing in corporate settings. A Hyderabad-based Amazon employee shared workplace boundaries advice; internet reacted with mixed views. (Instagram/deepika.not.padukone)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Deepika, shared a video on what she described as the “10 things” she has learned never to share at work. In the caption, she said that oversharing in professional spaces can quietly affect one’s career growth and workplace image.

(Also read: Employee laid off from Amazon after 10 years says her job was ‘offshored to India’)

‘Oversharing can derail your career’ In the caption of her video, Deepika wrote: “10 Things I’ve Learned Never to Share in Corporate. As someone who has navigated multiple teams and corporate cultures, I have realised that oversharing can quietly derail your career. Here is what I have learned the hard way so you do not have to. 1) Salary information should be kept private, as comparing numbers only breeds tension. 2) Office gossip, even if it seems harmless, can damage your reputation. 3) Negative opinions about colleagues spread faster than expected and can backfire. 4) Relationship drama should stay personal, as your private life should not become workplace entertainment. 5) Health details should only be shared when necessary, especially if they impact your work or require support. 6) Discussions around politics and religion rarely lead to productive conversations and are best avoided. 7) Complaints about your boss may feel relieving in the moment, but often come with consequences. 8) Updates about your job search should remain confidential until things are official. 9) Sharing too much personal information can blur professional boundaries. 10) Confidential company information must always be protected, as non disclosure agreements exist for a reason and your career depends on it.”

Her post struck a chord with many professionals who said they had learned similar lessons after spending years in office environments. Several users agreed that maintaining boundaries at work was essential, especially in competitive corporate spaces.

Watch the clip here: