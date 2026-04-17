Hyderabad Amazon employee shares key lesson on success: ‘Courage to start matters more than revenue’

A 22 year old woman from Hyderabad, working as an account manager at Amazon, has caught attention online after sharing her thoughts on work, ambition and life lessons. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Deepika posted a video reflecting on her professional journey and what she has learnt while working closely with sellers. A Hyderabad woman working at Amazon shared how starting early shaped her outlook on life. (Instagram/deepika.not.padukone)

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In the video, she said, "Hey, I'm Deepika and at 22, working as an account manager here at Amazon, I have realized my job is about so much more than just managing accounts. It's actually been a huge lesson in how life works. I spend my days with sellers who are building something from absolutely zero and honestly the most impressive thing isn't their revenue. It's the fact that they had the courage to actually start because starting is the hardest part."

She further added, "I see people face setbacks, technical glitches, and slow months, but they don't treat them as signs to stop. They treat them as part of the process. It reminded me that we are so obsessed with the big result that we forget the magic is in the beginning."

The video was shared with a caption that read, "Start before you’re ready. That’s the whole secret."

Watch the clip here: