Amazon employee shares how a Sunday in Bengaluru cost ₹8,156, internet reacts: 'Zindagi toh aap jee rahe ho'

A Bengaluru based Amazon employee recently shared a detailed breakdown of how much she and her partner spent during a regular Sunday in the city. The video, posted on Instagram by Priyanka Ghosh, quickly caught attention online after she revealed that their day ended up costing ₹8,156. An Amazon employee broke down her ₹8,156 Sunday spending in Bengaluru. (Instagram/ipriiyanka)

(Also read: Bengaluru man praises Ahmedabad’s late night vibe, says city ‘buzzing for 1 am with a very festive feel’)

In the clip, Ghosh documented various small outings and purchases throughout the day while explaining the expenses through a voiceover.

She said, "How much we spent on Sunday living in Bengaluru. We skipped our breakfast, so we thought of grabbing early lunch, took an auto for 250 rupees and came to our favourite South Indian restaurant."

The couple started their day with lunch at a restaurant where they ordered several dishes.

She explained, "We ordered the Paya soup, which I thought would not be nice, but it was so yum I finished it all, and I ordered this Kuttu Paratha, which didn't look like a paratha, but it tasted yum. He also ordered South meal and two buttermilks, and all of this cost like 1150 rupees."

From ice cream and coffee to groceries After lunch, the couple decided to grab dessert and later stepped out again in the evening.

Ghosh said, "So we wanted to grab ice cream, so we walked to the nearest ice cream parlour, and there were so many flavours, but the taste was disappointing. We spent 370 rupees here, took an auto back home for 250 rupees."

Later in the evening, the pair went out again for coffee.

"In the evening, we went out for coffee, grabbed two coffee and Korean bun for 650 rupees," she added.

Their spending increased further when they decided to stock up on groceries and essentials for the coming week.

"Then we had to restock some groceries and home essentials for the week, so we bought some dry fruits for 2311 rupees, some vegetables and fruits for 610 rupees, protein sources for 1850 rupees, and this is where the most of our money goes."

To wrap up the day, the couple ordered dinner at home.

"And for dinner, I ordered biryani for 647 rupees, so today's total cost was 8,156 rupees," she said.

Take a look here at the clip: