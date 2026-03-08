Amazon employee shares how a Sunday in Bengaluru cost ₹8,156, internet reacts: 'Zindagi toh aap jee rahe ho'
An Amazon employee shared how a Sunday in Bengaluru with her partner cost ₹8,156,
A Bengaluru based Amazon employee recently shared a detailed breakdown of how much she and her partner spent during a regular Sunday in the city. The video, posted on Instagram by Priyanka Ghosh, quickly caught attention online after she revealed that their day ended up costing ₹8,156.
(Also read: Bengaluru man praises Ahmedabad’s late night vibe, says city ‘buzzing for 1 am with a very festive feel’)
In the clip, Ghosh documented various small outings and purchases throughout the day while explaining the expenses through a voiceover.
She said, "How much we spent on Sunday living in Bengaluru. We skipped our breakfast, so we thought of grabbing early lunch, took an auto for 250 rupees and came to our favourite South Indian restaurant."
The couple started their day with lunch at a restaurant where they ordered several dishes.
She explained, "We ordered the Paya soup, which I thought would not be nice, but it was so yum I finished it all, and I ordered this Kuttu Paratha, which didn't look like a paratha, but it tasted yum. He also ordered South meal and two buttermilks, and all of this cost like 1150 rupees."
From ice cream and coffee to groceries
After lunch, the couple decided to grab dessert and later stepped out again in the evening.
Ghosh said, "So we wanted to grab ice cream, so we walked to the nearest ice cream parlour, and there were so many flavours, but the taste was disappointing. We spent 370 rupees here, took an auto back home for 250 rupees."
Later in the evening, the pair went out again for coffee.
"In the evening, we went out for coffee, grabbed two coffee and Korean bun for 650 rupees," she added.
Their spending increased further when they decided to stock up on groceries and essentials for the coming week.
"Then we had to restock some groceries and home essentials for the week, so we bought some dry fruits for 2311 rupees, some vegetables and fruits for 610 rupees, protein sources for 1850 rupees, and this is where the most of our money goes."
To wrap up the day, the couple ordered dinner at home.
"And for dinner, I ordered biryani for 647 rupees, so today's total cost was 8,156 rupees," she said.
Take a look here at the clip:
Social media reacts
The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom were curious about the cost of living and lifestyle in Bengaluru.
One user asked, "do you guys split the expenses? i’ve always wondered how couples manage finances."
Another commented, "Can you give an idea on monthly expense for two? And decent monthly take home one should make living in Bengaluru."
Some users simply admired the lifestyle shown in the video. One wrote, "Zindagi toh aap jee rahe ho."
Another user said, "I also want my Sundays to be like this."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More