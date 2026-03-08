Bengaluru man praises Ahmedabad’s late night vibe, says city ‘buzzing for 1 am with a very festive feel’
A Bengaluru man shared photos of Ahmedabad at 1 am, praising the city’s lively midnight vibe.
A Bengaluru man has sparked an online conversation after sharing his late night experience in Ahmedabad. The man, identified as Kartik Kannan, took to X to post two images capturing the city’s atmosphere at around 1 am.
The photos showed people moving around a lively central area even after midnight. In the caption of the post, Kannan compared the scene with Bengaluru and expressed his admiration for Ahmedabad’s late night energy.
"I wish we had a place in Bengaluru where we could walk out at midnight around a central place without police breathing down your neck. Ahmedabad is buzzing for 1 am with a very festive feel," he wrote.
The post quickly caught the attention of social media users and generated several reactions, with many people sharing their own experiences of late night life in Gujarat cities.
Internet users share mixed reactions
Several users agreed with the sentiment and described Ahmedabad as a safe and vibrant place even late at night.
One user wrote, "I have been to Ahmedabad so many times, found it to be very safe and chilled out place. I rarely drink so I love the vibe of people and families enjoying without getting drunk unlike in other cites where enjoyment is linked to drinking."
Another commented, "Ahemdabad is superb. City is awake entire night and so many good places to eat even at midnight."
A third user said, "This what happens when there is no alcoholics roaming free," suggesting that the absence of alcohol culture contributes to the calmer atmosphere.
Others pointed out that similar late night scenes can also be found in other Gujarat cities. One user wrote, "In Surat too, one can take a stroll or bike ride in the midnight and see such sights."
Some reactions were light hearted. One person commented, “See i knew you will like it.” However, not everyone shared the same opinion. A user offered a contrasting view, writing, "Had been there. It may seem 'buzzing' to some, but to me, the place seemed dull, dark, and unsafe."
